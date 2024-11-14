Toxic smog covers northern India, cutting off visibility, disrupting flights

(MENAFN) Toxic smog blanketed northern India on Thursday, creating hazardous conditions as pollution levels surged and the air became thick with smog, severely reducing visibility in several areas. High levels of pollution, combined with factors like humidity, low wind speeds, and a drop in temperature, exacerbated the situation, officials reported. The smog was particularly intense in parts of New Delhi, where visibility dropped to just 300 meters (980 feet), and the air quality reached dangerously high levels.



Neighboring Lahore, Pakistan, ranked as the world's most polluted city during this annual winter event, which is worsened by dust, vehicle emissions, and illegal crop-burning practices in India's Punjab and Haryana states. The toxic haze spread across the region, aggravating the already critical air quality and affecting daily life. Despite the severe conditions, operations at New Delhi's international airport remained unaffected initially, with weather officials predicting that the smog would begin to dissipate as winds picked up during the day.



However, some airlines issued warnings that flights could be disrupted due to the heavy fog and reduced visibility. IndiGo, one of India's largest carriers, informed passengers that winter fog might affect flight operations between New Delhi and other cities like Amritsar in Punjab and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, where visibility was reported as zero. On Wednesday, New Delhi’s international airport had to divert some flights due to the poor visibility caused by the smog.



The dangerous air quality not only impacted air travel but also posed serious health risks to residents in northern India and neighboring countries. Authorities have been urging people to take precautions and minimize outdoor exposure until conditions improve.

