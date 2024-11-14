Philippines evacuates coastal areas as Typhoon Usagi hits northern region

(MENAFN) Typhoon Usagi struck the Philippines on Thursday, hitting the disaster-prone northern region that has already been ravaged by successive storms in recent weeks. Making landfall in the town of Baggao in Cagayan province at 0530 GMT, Usagi brought powerful winds reaching 175 kilometers per hour. This marked the fifth storm to hit the country in just three weeks, intensifying the already dire situation caused by previous weather disasters.



The country is reeling from the devastating effects of these storms, with the death toll from recent weather events reaching 159. The United Nations has requested USD32.9 million in aid to assist the worst-affected regions. Authorities were forced to evacuate thousands of residents from coastal areas as the storm's strength increased. The national weather agency initially issued the highest storm alert but later downgraded it to the second-highest warning level as the storm made landfall.



The weather service issued warnings of severe damage due to the typhoon's strong winds, with potential destruction to structures made of light materials and even moderate damage to more durable buildings. Uprooted trees and widespread power outages were expected as Usagi continued its path. Additionally, the storm was forecast to bring intense rainfall and life-threatening coastal waves of up to three meters (nine feet) over the next two days.



President Ferdinand Marcos, while visiting affected areas to distribute emergency cash assistance, urged residents to follow evacuation orders to minimize the risk of fatalities. With the ongoing storm exacerbating the already difficult conditions, authorities are working tirelessly to protect citizens and provide aid to those in the most vulnerable areas.

