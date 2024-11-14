Conagra Brands Named To Military Times' 2024 Best For Vets: Employers List

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHICAGO, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, (NYSE: CAG ) today announced that it has been recognized on the 2024 Best for Vets: Employers list by Military Times. This recognition comes as the company continues to demonstrate its dedication to supporting veterans and active-duty service members, as well as their families, through strategic partnerships and internal initiatives.

Conagra's Veterans Employee Resource Group is essential in cultivating a diverse and inclusive workplace by amplifying employees' voices, supporting their personal and professional growth, and driving community impact. Through this ERG, Conagra has established connections with Cameron-Brooks and the Military Spouse Employment Partnership to recruit veterans and military spouses, broadening its hiring efforts beyond service members. Additionally, Conagra's ongoing partnership with DOD SkillBridge has been instrumental in providing training, internships, and support for a smooth transition of military professionals into civilian careers.

In its 15th year, Military Times Best for Vets: Employers rankings are based on the results of a voluntary survey that asks companies about their policies, practices and benefits for veterans and their families. The survey captures the areas of greatest importance to transitioning service members, veterans, and their families when looking for an employer.

"Veterans bring a wealth of skills, perspectives, and experiences that enrich our culture and propel our business," said Henry Jones, Senior Director of Diversity and Inclusion at Conagra Brands. "Our recognition as a 2024 Military Times Best for Vets employer highlights our dedicated efforts to support veteran inclusion through targeted recruitment, advocacy, and development programs."

Veterans interested in joining the Conagra team can visit , where they can enter their Military Occupational Specialty Code to be matched with jobs that align with their experience.

