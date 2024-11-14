Bybit Drops 20,000 USDT Prize Pool For First-Time Cryptolens AI Users

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bybit , the world's second-largest exchange by trading volume, invites traders to experience its token analytics tool, Bybit CryptoLens AI, with a 20,000 USDT prize pool. From now to the end of 2024, users can ask CryptoLens AI a question, and get both answers and a chance to win rewards.

For a limited time in the AI Lens Fest, crypto investors looking to incorporate AI-powered insights in their research can unleash CryptoLens AI's analytical prowess with the added bonus of a ticket to the lucky draw, users can:

on the event page .Head over to Trade GPT andCryptoLens AI questions and unlock token insights for the first time, and earn three Lucky Draw Tickets.Enter the draw and stand toa share of the 20,000 USDT prize pool.

The event is open to TradeGPT new users only.

Designed for both new and experienced investors, CryptoLens AI leverages advanced data, including Bybit-specific metrics, to deliver actionable insights, providing crypto traders navigating the complex crypto market with more clarity and confidence. It evaluates tokens across six critical dimensions to form a comprehensive research“starter pack” instantly. The AI assessor assigns a score from 0 to 10 while allowing traders to quickly assess a token's strengths and weaknesses, aiding them in making informed decisions with the power of AI.

As the crypto ecosystem diversifies, researching tokens and protocols are increasingly important as they are time-consuming. The sophisticated investor is no stranger to analytical tools, and with CryptoLens AI, Bybit users can access high-level insights at their fingertips.

