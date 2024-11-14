Hebrew Channel reports 11 Israeli soldiers, officers were killed

(MENAFN) Hebrew 14 reported on Wednesday night/Thursday morning that 11 Israeli and officers were killed and over 10 others wounded in ongoing clashes in Gaza and Lebanon over the past 48 hours.



The Israeli military confirmed that six soldiers, including one officer, lost their lives in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah also claimed responsibility for its first-ever attack on the Israeli of Defense and General Staff headquarters in Tel Aviv.



According to the Israeli military, the fallen soldiers were part of the Golani Brigade's 51st Battalion. The *Yedioth Ahronoth* newspaper stated that the six soldiers were killed in a close-range confrontation with Hezbollah fighters who were inside a building that had been shelled prior to the Israeli forces entering. The Israeli army believes the Hezbollah fighters had escaped through a tunnel before the battle.



Earlier reports from Hebrew sources confirmed that seven Israeli soldiers were killed in a building collapse in a southern Lebanese village.



The Israeli military is facing criticism for allegedly downplaying its casualties, possibly in an attempt to maintain morale amid ongoing psychological warfare.



Tensions have escalated in Lebanon after Israel launched its offensive on Gaza, and the scope of the conflict has expanded since September 23, with Israeli forces invading southern Lebanon and Beirut. The Israeli aggression has led to 3,287 Palestinian deaths, 14,222 injuries, and more than 1.2 million displaced people in Lebanon.



Meanwhile, on the 405th day of Israel's assault on Gaza, airstrikes targeted a school in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of Gaza City, injuring several displaced Palestinian civilians. Medical sources reported 33 Palestinian deaths in recent Israeli raids on Gaza.



Additionally, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has called for urgent humanitarian aid to Gaza, which Israel has blocked or hindered.

