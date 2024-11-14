Ferrero Group Launches the First-Ever "Kinder Joy of Moving" Program in the UAE to Promote Active Lifestyles for Children

(MENAFN- B2Press Online PR Service) For the UAE launch, the Group joined forces with acclaimed private international Al Mawakeb Schools



Dubai, UAE – Ferrero Group is excited to announce the official launch of its renowned Kinder Joy of Moving program in the UAE this September 2024. In collaboration with Al Mawakeb Schools, the initiative will be integrated into the physical education curriculum for students from KG1 to Grade 5 at three of the school's branches: Al Mawakeb Al Garhoud, Al Mawakeb Al Khawaneej and Al Mawakeb Al Barsha. The Kinder Joy of Moving program is a global corporate social responsibility initiative by Ferrero Group, designed to instill a love for movement in children. With an expectation to reach over 1200 children this year, the program aims to cultivate healthier, more active habits that can positively impact their futures. It promotes physical activity and an active lifestyle through engaging, play-based methods, encouraging children to embrace their natural instincts to move and play.



Through partnerships with esteemed experts and organizations, including Sports Federations, Olympic Committees, and the International School Sport Federation, Kinder Joy of Moving has delivered only top trainers from overseas to instill the upmost experience to the children. With less hours indoors and a cohesive plan for an outdoor lifestyle, this will not only aid students physically but also on a psychological aspect setting them up for a great foundation such as discipline and will for as they begin to mature into adulthood.



Teachers and educators will benefit from a comprehensive set of specific educational programs designed to facilitate the integration of the Joy of Moving methodology into their teaching practices. By equipping teachers with the tools and knowledge needed to inspire active participation, educators will have access to technical equipment that enhances the learning experience, enabling them to create dynamic, engaging environments where students can thrive.



Since its inception in 2005, Kinder Joy of Moving has grown significantly, inspiring 3.4 million children and their families across 34 countries and 131 sporting federations and associations in the past year alone. The program's high educational and social value aims to engage children in sports and promote life skills in an enjoyable way.



"At Ferrero, we believe in the power of movement to shape better futures for our children," said Mauro De Felip, Regional Managing Director, Ferrero Gulf. "The launch of the Kinder Joy of Moving program in the UAE, in collaboration with Al Mawakeb School, is a testament to our commitment to promoting healthy lifestyles and holistic development among young students. We are thrilled to bring this initiative to the region and look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on the children, their families, and the broader community."



The UAE launch of Kinder Joy of Moving will feature activities and events dedicated to children, young people, and their families. Teachers and educators will have access to technical equipment and specific educational programs to facilitate the integration of the Joy of Moving method into their teaching practices.



Through partnerships with high-profile, qualified experts and organizations, including Sports Federations, Olympic Committees, and the International School Sport Federation, Ferrero Group continues to support the achievement of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, particularly goals 4 (Quality Education) and 17 (Partnerships for the Goals). The program also collaborates with institutions, universities, and ministries worldwide, ensuring that the Joy of Moving methodology becomes an integral part of school curriculums.



“We at Al Mawakeb School are delighted to introduce the Joy of Moving program to our students,” said Gracia Daaboul, Curriculum Coordinator, Al Mawakeb Al Khawaneej School. “This initiative aligns well with our mission to nurture well-rounded individuals who excel academically, stay physically active, and engage socially. By incorporating the Joy of Moving method into our curriculum, we aim to equip our students with the skills and confidence to lead healthier, more active lives, both in and out of the classroom."



The Kinder Joy of Moving initiative aligns with Ferrero’s principles and values, demonstrating the company’s dedication to supporting local communities and fostering a healthier, happier future for children.



