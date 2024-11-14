1,535 Individuals Stripped Of The Kuwaiti Citizenship -- Commission
Date
11/14/2024 5:11:10 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Nov 14 (KUNA) -- Acting Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah on Thursday chaired a meeting of the Supreme Committee on the Kuwaiti Citizenship.
The Ministry of Interior said in a statement that the commission decided to strip 1,535 individuals of the Kuwaiti citizenship, indicating that the decision would be submitted to the cabinet. (end)
ajr
MENAFN14112024000071011013ID1108885346
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.