1,535 Individuals Stripped Of The Kuwaiti Citizenship -- Commission

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 14 (KUNA) -- Acting Prime Minister, of Defense and Minister of Interior Fahad Yusuf Saud on Thursday chaired a meeting of the Supreme Committee on the Kuwaiti Citizenship. The of Interior said in a statement that the commission decided to strip 1,535 individuals of the Kuwaiti citizenship, indicating that the decision would be submitted to the cabinet. (end) ajr

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.