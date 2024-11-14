عربي


1,535 Individuals Stripped Of The Kuwaiti Citizenship -- Commission

11/14/2024 5:11:10 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 14 (KUNA) -- Acting Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah on Thursday chaired a meeting of the Supreme Committee on the Kuwaiti Citizenship.
The Ministry of Interior said in a statement that the commission decided to strip 1,535 individuals of the Kuwaiti citizenship, indicating that the decision would be submitted to the cabinet. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

