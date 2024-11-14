U.S. Sustainable Data Center Market Set To Double By 2029, Driven By Renewable Energy And Green Technologies

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Sustainable Data Center - Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. Sustainable Data Center Market was valued at USD 17 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 35.35 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 12.98%.

The U.S. sustainable data center market is expanding rapidly, driven by the need for eco-friendly data storage solutions. For instance, Google's data centers have significantly reduced consumption by optimizing their operations with AI-powered energy management systems.

Policy drivers and other regulations, such as the Paris Agreement and the RE100, and certifications, such as Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) and ISO50001, drive the market for green data center development in the US.

Hyperscale operators such as AWS, Meta (Facebook), Microsoft, Apple, and Google are leading in new sustainability innovations in the U.S. sustainable data center market.

Most players, especially colocation operators such as Equinix, Digital Realty, CyrusOne, Aligned, STACK Infrastructure, Iron Mountain, QTS Realty Trust, Vantage Data Centers, and Switch, are investing in procuring renewable power and installing energy-efficient equipment.

Data centers are adopting innovative cooling techniques to boost energy efficiency. Operators are now employing free cooling methods to reduce facility temperatures, leading to significant energy savings in cooling systems.

KEY TRENDS Increased Focus on Renewable Energy Sources

Major hyperscale operators, such as AWS, Google, Meta (Facebook), Microsoft, and Apple, are procuring renewable energy for their facilities in the U.S. sustainable data center market.

For instance, AWS meets 85% of its energy requirements from renewable energy. Google, Meta (Facebook), and Apple meet 100% of their energy requirements for data centers from renewable energy. Microsoft aims to power all data centers with 100% renewable energy by 2025.

Colocation operators such as Equinix, Digital Realty, CyrusOne, Vantage Data Centers, STACK Infrastructure, Iron Mountain, QTS Realty Trust, Aligned Data Centers, and others are proactively signing Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) and procuring renewable energy to power their data center facilities to meet their sustainability goals. Digital Realty meets 100% of its data center energy requirements from renewable energy. QTS Realty Trust meets 35% of its energy requirements from renewable energy, and it targets 100% renewable energy by 2025. Emerging Trends to Power Data Centers

Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) fuel is increasingly being used in the U.S. sustainable data center market as part of the push toward sustainability and reduced carbon footprint. For instance, in April 2024, Digital Realty announced its plan to deploy HVO to some of its diesel generators across the data center facilities in Oregon and California.

Fuel cells are emerging as a promising solution for powering data centers due to their numerous advantages. Fuel cells can potentially revolutionize the data center industry by providing clean, efficient, and reliable power. For instance, in July 2024, CoreWeave, the GPU cloud provider, announced its plan to deploy fuel cells supplied by Bloom Energy in one of its data center facilities in Illinois.

Microgrids and smart grids can be adopted by data center operators functioning in regions with an uncertain power supply owing to factors such as natural disasters and power fluctuations. Companies are developing innovative lithium-ion battery solutions tailored for data center applications. For instance, Google has implemented lithium-ion batteries in multiple data centers, including one in Alabama, to improve power efficiency and reliability. Government Push Toward Sustainability

The U.S. government made significant strides in achieving its goals outlined in the Federal Sustainability Plan.

The aim is to have all government buildings produce zero emissions by 2045, with a halfway target of a 50% reduction by 2032.

The goal is to achieve net-zero emissions from Federal procurement by 2050, incorporating a Buy Clean program to encourage using construction materials with lower embodied emissions. The plan is for all Federal operations to produce no net emissions by 2050, with a significant 65% reduction in emissions targeted by 2030. SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS Electrical Infrastructure

The electrical and power infrastructure landscape is undergoing significant changes and transformations from traditional uses. The market is now more focused on enhancing reliability and boosting efficiency.

Compass Data Centers and Foster Fuels made an agreement together to produce Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil (HVO) based biodiesel for Compass Data Centers' generators.

Google has partnered with Fervo Energy to develop a geothermal power project to add clean energy to the Nevada power grid.

Rolls-Royce announced its plan to offer small nuclear reactors for US-based cloud operators such as AWS, Google, and Microsoft. Microsoft has partnered with Eaton, which will outfit all of Microsoft's data centers with grid-interactive UPS. Mechanical Infrastructure

The increased deployment of artificial intelligence and machine learning workloads will increase liquid immersion and direct-to-chip cooling in the United States. This will help companies reduce their PUW to 1.4 or below.

U.S. food company Cargill announced plant-based immersion cooling for its data centers.

In January 2024, Danfoss is partnering with Google to supply cooling and heat reuse systems for Google's data centers. In addition, Google will provide artificial intelligence solutions to enhance customer experience, streamline internal processes, and improve overall productivity for the multinational engineering group.

Companies have also adopted free cooling, zero-water cooling, and other methods to reduce their carbon footprint. Innovative cooling techniques, such as underwater and floating data centers, bring more efficiency to data center cooling. General Construction

Hyperscale operators such as AWS, Microsoft, Meta, Apple, and Google are leading in using sustainable materials for data center construction.

Companies are introducing technologies such as green concrete, modular data centers, and more into their data center construction.

AWS and American Rock Products collaborated to develop sustainable concrete for a concrete mix for its data centers. In September 2023, Microsoft was testing eco-friendly concrete blends at its data center in Quincy, Washington. The company is experimenting with concrete recipes that use ingredients such as microalgae, fly ash, and slag to reduce carbon dioxide emissions associated with concrete by 50%. GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

The Southeast U.S. is a major hub for renewable energy, boasting significant advances and investments in various sustainable energy resources.

In 2023, the Southeast region led the United States sustainable data center market, contributing to around 40% share of power capacity. This share is expected to increase to over 42% during the forecast period.

Across the U.S. sustainable data center market, companies are securing long-term renewable energy agreements to ensure a steady supply of green energy. For instance, Microsoft's data centers in Texas and Iowa benefited from intensive wind and solar energy projects.

States such as Virginia and North Carolina offer favorable tax incentives and grants to attract data center investments, making them attractive locations for operators. By 2050, most states in the U.S. aim to achieve 100% carbon-free electricity. VENDOR LANDSCAPE The U.S. sustainable data center market is rapidly evolving as organizations prioritize energy efficiency and sustainability. Google is among the top operators in the data center industry known for its commitment to sustainability and energy efficiency. The company aims to run all its data centers on carbon-free energy by 2030, and it uses AI to optimize cooling systems, reducing energy use by up to 30%. Data Center Investors

Aligned Data Centers

Amazon Web Services

Apple

Centersquare (Evoque)

CloudHQ

Cologix

Compass Datacenters

CoreSite (American Tower)

CyrusOne

DataBank

DartPoints

DC BLOX

Digital Realty

EdgeConneX (EQT Infrastructure)

EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure

Equinix

Flexential

Google

H5 Data Centers

Iron Mountain

Meta (Facebook)

Microsoft

Nautilus Data Technologies

Novva Data Centers

NTT DATA

Oracle

PowerHouse Data Centers

Prime Data Centers

QTS Realty Trust

Sabey Data Centers

Serverfarm

Skybox Datacenters

STACK Infrastructure

Stream Data Centers

Switch

T5 Data Centers

TierPoint

Vantage Data Centers Yondr Renewable Energy Providers

Adapture Renewables

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.

Apex Clean Energy

Avangrid Renewables

DE Shaw Renewable Investments

Dominion Energy

ECL

EDF Renewables

Enel Group

Engie

Fervo Energy

First Solar

Leeward Renewable Energy

Invenergy

Lightsource bp

NextEra Energy

Pattern Energy

Qcells

Rocky Mountain Power

Shell

Solar Alliance Energy

The AES Corporation

Torch Clean Energy

TotalEnergies Vitol Energy KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

What is the growth rate of the U.S. sustainable data center market?

How big is the U.S. sustainable data center market?

What are the key trends in the United States sustainable data center market?

How many MW of power capacity is expected to reach the U.S. sustainable data center market by 2029? Which region dominates the U.S. sustainable data center market share? Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 226 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $17 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $35.35 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.9% Regions Covered United States



Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Coverage

2. Market at a Glance

3. Premium Insights

4. Introduction

4.1. Overview

4.2. Plans for Making Data Centers Sustainable

4.3. Data Centers Shift Toward Sustainability

4.4. Power Usage Effectiveness

4.5. Policy Drivers

4.6. Shift Toward Green Environment and Energy

4.7. Adoption of Renewable & Green Energy by Data Center Operators

4.7.1. Hyperscale Operators are Increasingly Securing Renewable Energy

4.7.2. Renewable Energy Adoption by Colocation Service Providers

5. Market Opportunities & Trends

5.1. Adoption of Advanced Ups Batteries

5.2. Adoption of Advanced Fuel Sources

5.3. Adoption of Advanced Cooling Technologies

5.4. Innovation in Data Center Construction

5.5. Innovation in Power Utilities

5.6. AI, Metaverse, HPC, & Cloud Computing Increase Liquid Cooling Requirements

6. Market Growth Enablers

6.1. Renewable Energy Initiatives by Hyperscale & Cloud Operators

6.2. Renewable Energy Initiatives by Colocation & Enterprise Operators

6.2.1. Sustainability Targets by Colocation Data Center Operators

6.2.2. Initiatives by Enterprise Data Center Operators/Customers

6.3. Government Push for Green Environment

7. Market Restraints

7.1. Rise in Carbon Emissions from Data Centers

7.2. Water Consumption by Data Centers

7.3. Disturbing Weather Pattern Across US

7.4. Site Selection and Development Constraints

7.4.1. Lack of Space

7.4.2. Power Constraint

7.4.3. Data Center Activism

7.5. Other Challenges Faced by Data Centers

8. Market Landscape

8.1. Market Overview

8.2. Investment: Market Size & Forecast

8.3. Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast

8.4. Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

9. Infrastructure

9.1. Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

9.2. Key Highlights

9.3. Electrical Infrastructure

9.4. Mechanical Infrastructure

9.5. General Construction

10. Geography Overview

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Data Center Investors

11.2. Renewable Energy Providers

12. Data Center Investors

13. Renewable Energy Providers

14. Quantitative Summary

