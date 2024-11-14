QSE Concludes Investment Campaign In New York To Showcase Qatari Listed Companies

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar ('QSE') again led a delegation of its leading listed companies to New York this week, at a roadshow which took place on November 12 and 13, hosted at of America's offices.

The roadshow, was part of QSE's strategy to expand its investor base, attract further foreign and showcase the strength and potential of Qatar's capital markets.

The New York Roadshow brought together international investment managers with senior representatives from QNB, CBQ, QIB, Masraf Al Rayan, MPHC, Industries Qatar, GIS and QAMCO, Qatar Insurance, Milaha, Nakilat.

The conference offers US investors an opportunity to expand their relationship with Qatar as an investment destination and strengthen their understanding of investment opportunities with Qatar's leading companies. It also reflects the increased penetration of foreign institutional investors into Qatar's capital markets.

Most recently foreign institutional investors have typically accounted for thirty-forty percent of average daily turnover and continue to be an active presence in its market.

Abdul Aziz Nasser Al Emadi, Acting, CEO of QSE said:“QSE's, and our listed companies, commitment to our ongoing outreach is part of a long-term commitment. In fact, the Third Financial Sector Strategy, contains as one of its key objectives the“internationalisation” of our markets overall.

This covers not just equity investors, the focus this week, but also fixed income investors as well as the regional and global market participants who provide the international 'connectivity' that has been such an important part of Qatar's overall growth. The two go hand-in-hand with raised awareness requiring the further development of market access and market infrastructure that will make portfolio investment more efficient.”

He added“Post World Cup and its related infrastructure build-out, Qatar is not standing still embarking on a new phase of growth driven by the proposed North Field expansion which will increase capacity to 142 MTPA by 2030, an 85% increase.”

It is expected that over the two days Qatar's listed companies will receive over one hundred meeting requests with fund managers.