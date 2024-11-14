Indian Cleantech Major Attero Achieves Global Certification For GHG Emissions Verification

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) Leading cleantech company Attero on Thursday said it has secured the 'ISO 14064 Certification for Greenhouse (GHG) Emissions Verification', making it the first Indian company in the e-waste recycling to secure this feat.

ISO 14064 is an international standard for GHG emissions verification, assessing an organisation's carbon footprint through detailed calculations and independent third-party verification.

Attero said this certification confirms that its carbon footprint and GHG emissions data have been independently verified and validated, solidifying its commitment to sustainability and responsible environmental practices.

“The ISO 14064 certification is a testimony to Attero's commitment to a sustainable future. By setting a new standard for GHG emissions management in the industry, we are not just reducing our carbon footprint but also inspiring others to adopt more transparent and impactful environmental practices,” said Nitin Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO, Attero.

“It aligns with our mission to transform waste into resources while supporting a cleaner planet for generations to come,” he added.

Attero has established itself as a leader in the circular economy, integrating the principles of reduce, reuse, and recycle into its operations.

The company collaborates with major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to manage e-waste and recycle lithium-ion batteries, effectively minimizing electronic waste while recovering precious, critical and rare earth materials.

Leveraging its advanced technology backed by more than 46 patents, Attero offers an industry-best 98 per cent extraction efficiency and greater than 99 per cent purity in lithium-ion battery recycling, maximizing resource recovery and minimizing environmental impact.

Attero plans to expand its annual e-waste processing capacity from 144,000 metric tonnes to a projected 415,000 metric tonnes over the next five years.

It is the only company certified by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) for generating carbon credits, further validating its contribution to global sustainability efforts.

“With global warming and climate crises intensifying worldwide, Attero's ISO 14064 certification signals a groundbreaking commitment to accountable emissions management in the e-waste recycling industry,” said the company.

Founded in 2008 by Rohan Gupta and Nitin Gupta, it is India's only cleantech company that can extract an array of more than 22 pure critical metals.