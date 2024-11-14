UAE Takes Delivery Of Airbus A330 MRTT
Date
11/14/2024 12:06:21 AM
(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Air Force and Air Defence has received the first of two additional Airbus A330 Multi Role Tanker transport (MRTT) aircraft at Al Ain Air Base, Abu Dhabi, from Airbus facilities in Getafe, Spain.
In 2021, the UAE ordered two additional A330 MRTTs, as well as an upgrade of the country's A330 MRTT fleet to the latest enhanced version.
With more than 300,000 flight hours and a 90% market share (outside the United States), the Airbus A330 MRTT is the world's most advanced tanker aircraft, with orders from fifteen countries.
MENAFN14112024003092003082ID1108884454
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.