UAE Takes Delivery Of Airbus A330 MRTT

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Air Force and Air Defence has received the first of two additional Airbus A330 Multi Role Tanker (MRTT) aircraft at Al Ain Air Base, Abu Dhabi, from Airbus facilities in Getafe, Spain.

In 2021, the UAE ordered two additional A330 MRTTs, as well as an upgrade of the country's A330 MRTT fleet to the latest enhanced version.

With more than 300,000 flight hours and a 90% share (outside the United States), the Airbus A330 MRTT is the world's most advanced tanker aircraft, with orders from fifteen countries.