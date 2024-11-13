Gandhis Should Clarify Their Stand On Article 370 To Nation: BJP

Chugh accused the National under Chief Omar Abdullah's leadership of aligning with Pakistan's ISI-driven agenda and asserted that they would never succeed in their designs.

“I want to ask friends to clarify their party's stance on Article 370. Congress' continued silence suggests they are aligned with Pakistan's thinking and are supporting it. They seem to be hand-in-glove with them. Congress is backing Pakistan's ideology in the country,” he told reporters here.

Chugh pointed out that Congress has remained silent on the National Conference's demand to restore Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Urging the Congress to clarify its stance, he said the National Conference (NC), under Abdullah's leadership, seems to align with Pakistan's ISI-driven agenda.

“Those who are using the legislative assembly on Pakistan's directions will never succeed. The security of Jammu and Kashmir is a pledge of the Bharatiya Janata Party. We have worked on the principle of zero tolerance and have reduced terrorism. We have decreased both the number of terrorists and their lifespans, and we will continue this work,” the BJP leader said.

Chugh said with the Congress recently allying with the National Conference in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, the public deserves to know if the grand old party endorses this Pakistan-supported agenda of the NC.

“The people of the country want to know from Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi what their stance is on Article 370. Let them clarify it to the people of this nation,” he said.

Chugh said at a time when the people of Jammu and Kashmir are focused on development and progress and actively supporting various schemes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NC-Congress alliance is instead promoting a divisive agenda that risks fueling separatism and terrorism.

He condemned their“nefarious objectives” aimed at compromising India's integrity, emphasizing that such actions would not be tolerated under any circumstances.



The BJP leader said that recent assembly sessions have been unproductive with continuous disruptions preventing meaningful discussion on development issues.

“Omar Abdullah should prioritize the development of Jammu and Kashmir. Instead, he is misleading the people and neglecting his fundamental responsibilities as a leader. The nation is watching the National Conference”s unconstitutional efforts closely,” Chugh said criticizing Abdullah's leadership.

He further underscored the BJP's unwavering commitment to safeguarding India's unity and fostering development and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.

Chugh called on the National Conference and the Congress to abandon divisive tactics and work toward the region's progress.

“The BJP remains resolute in its mission to protect our nation's unity and integrity. We will not allow any attempts to undermine India's sovereignty and will continue to advocate for the rights and development of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he affirmed.

On terrorism, the BJP leader stated“anyone who attacks even a single citizen will not be spared”.

“They will be eliminated. Those terrorists who want to disturb Jammu and Kashmir will not be forgiven,” he added.

Replying to a question about the outcome of the elections in Jharkhand, Chugh said,“This election will free the people of Jharkhand from a corrupt and exploitative government. My appeal to the people is to come out with pride and uproot this dishonest, corrupt government in Jharkhand and establish Narendra Modi ji's double-engine government.”

Responding to another question about the slogan“Batogah touh Katogah,” the BJP leader emphasized that unity is the greatest strength of our country.

“A unified and integrated India will be a strong India and the Prime Minister always speaks about unity and integrity,” he said.

Taking a dig at the Congress, Chugh remarked that the BJP has struck a heavy blow against terrorism, separatism, corruption, nepotism and gang culture.

“This is why Kharge and the Congress seem upset. We have dealt a powerful blow to criminals, gangsters, terrorists, and separatists. However, Congress seems disturbed by this, and so does the INDIA alliance. I want to ask what is the Congress' connection with those criminals and gangsters?” he questioned.

