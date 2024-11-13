Score Capital AG: Issue of public bond

EQS-News: Score Capital AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt

Score Capital AG with new issue of a corporate bond primarily to finance transfers in the top European leagues

Short term of only 3 years and a coupon of 8% p.a.

Bond with an issue volume of up to EUR 20.0 million

Prospectus approved by the CSSF

Issue launch planned for November 19, 2024

Subscription possible for private and semi-professional investors via DirectPlace (Frankfurt Stock Exchange)

and via the subscription form (homepage) Free football shirt with subscription of partial debentures with an equivalent value of at least EUR 20,000.00

Munich, November 13, 2024 - Score Capital AG (Score Capital), pan-European specialist for working capital financing in professional football, intends to issue a corporate bond. It is planned to issue a corporate bond (ISIN: DE000A383V65) with a volume of up to EUR 20.0 million , an interest rate of 8% p.a . and a term of 3 years . For the first time, Score Capital AG, which already has capital market experience from issuing its first corporate bond in 2020 and various structured products, is targeting private investors as well as institutional investors with this new issue. The securities prospectus was approved today by the Luxembourg financial market supervisory authority CSSF and is now available for download at . Close and trusting cooperation as a basis Score Capital is a proven specialist in the financing of professional soccer clubs and has established itself over many years as a financial partner for clubs in the top 5 soccer leagues in Europe. The experienced management team has so far completed over 800 transactions with a volume of around EUR 2.5 billion. Score Capital has an impressive track record with no bad debt losses over its entire transaction history. The company offers soccer clubs fast and flexible liquidity mainly through the purchase of transfer receivables, giving clubs greater freedom of action in the transfer market and economic stability. Score Capital sells the acquired receivables to its customers and, to a lesser extent, also holds receivables from professional clubs in its portfolio. With the bond, Score Capital can significantly support future growth. “It is important to understand that we are not investing the funds from the bond in illiquid long-term assets. We will use the proceeds primarily for the purchase of soccer receivables, in particular transfer receivables, which are liquid and fungible. The bond will complement our existing refinancing lines and is part of our bridge financing,” explains Stephan Schnippe, founder and CEO of Score Capital AG. “The historical turnover rate of our receivables is three to four times a year. EUR 20.0 million in fresh funds from the bond means an additional EUR 60.0-80.0 million in annual transaction volume. The repayment of the bond is secured by the fact that free and unencumbered assets are available on the assets side in the amount of the bond,” Stephan Schnippe continues.

Growth market and strategic opportunities Professional soccer has proven to be a resilient business during the COVID phase. Following the end of the coronavirus restrictions, soccer revenue has returned to its old growth path. Revenue in the top five leagues has almost doubled in the last ten years and will reach a record volume of EUR 20.7 billion in the current 2024/25 season, according to a forecast by auditing firm Deloitte. In the last summer transfer period of 2024 alone, the transfer volume amounted to EUR 6.4 billion and a historic record of 12,000 transfers was achieved.“Sport in general and soccer in particular is an absolute growth market and the soccer asset class is an investment with a low correlation to other assets. With a short term and an attractive interest rate, investors can now participate in this market with the Score Capital bond,” explains Stephan Schnippe. The bond will be available for subscription from November 19, 2024. Private investors can easily purchase them via DirectPlace on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange . SFI Markets B.V. will support the company as selling agent. In addition to the fixed interest rate on the bond, Score Capital is also offering investors an“emotional return”. Subscribers who invest at least EUR 20,000.00 in the bond will receive a free soccer shirt of their favorite club upon presentation of proof.













Key facts of the 2024/2027 bond of Score Capital AG:

Issuer: Score Capital AG

Volume: up to EUR 20.0 million

Term: 3 years

Interest rate: 8.0% p.a.

Subscription period: 19.11. - 10.12.2024 (12:00 pm)

ISIN/WKN: DE000A383V65 / A383V6

Minimum subscription amount: EUR 1,000 Subscription option: via DirectPlace (Frankfurt Stock Exchange) and by subscription form, which can be downloaded from the homepage( )

















About Score Capital AG The management team of Score Capital AG is regarded as the initiator of modern soccer financing and has been a leader in the structuring and execution of innovative financing models for professional soccer clubs for over 20 years. As an innovation leader, more than 800 transactions with a volume of EUR 2.5 billion have been successfully implemented. Score Capital supports clubs with financing solutions based on the acquisition of receivables from player transfers, sponsoring, broadcasting and UEFA competitions. Score Capital AG essentially sees itself as a trader of soccer receivables and generates income from the purchase and sale of receivables, among other things. Score Capital AG has not recorded a single bad debt loss since the company was founded.

Contact : Score Capital AG Südliche Münchner Straße 5682031 Grünwald Mail: ... -p

Press contact: Meister Consulting GmbH Tobias Meister Mail: ... Phone: +49(0)2983-908121 Mobile: +49(0)170-2939080



Important Notice:

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities of Score Capital AG in the Federal Republic of Germany, the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, or any other country, and should not be construed as such, especially if such an offer or solicitation is prohibited or not approved, and do not replace the securities prospectus. Potential investors in the 8% p.a. bond 2024/2027 of Score Capital AG are advised to inform themselves about such restrictions and to comply with them. An investment decision regarding the 8% p.a. bond 2024/2027 of Score Capital AG should be made solely on the basis of the securities prospectus approved by the Luxembourg Financial Supervisory Authority (Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier – CSSF), which is published at and The approval by the CSSF should not be understood as an endorsement of the offered securities. Potential investors should read the prospectus before making an investment decision to fully understand the potential risks and opportunities of the decision to invest in the securities. The information contained in this document may not be disseminated outside the Federal Republic of Germany and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, particularly not in the United States, to U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the United States Securities Act of 1933), or to publications with a general circulation in the United States, unless such dissemination outside the Federal Republic of Germany and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg is required by mandatory provisions of the applicable law. Any violation of these restrictions may constitute a breach of securities laws of certain countries, particularly the United States. The 8% p.a. bond 2024/2027 of Score Capital AG will not be publicly offered for purchase outside the Federal Republic of Germany and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.



