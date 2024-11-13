Investornewsbreaks Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) Upgraded By Wedbush

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) is a social that allows users to discover and save ideas through images and videos. It competes with other social media giants like and Instagram. Recently, Wedbush upgraded Pinterest to an“outperform” rating, setting a 12-month share price target of $38 . This upgrade reflects confidence in Pinterest's strategies to boost user engagement and monetization.

Pinterest's partnerships with and have been crucial in expanding third-party demand. These collaborations have helped Pinterest introduce new ad surfaces and formats, enhancing conversion rates and providing advertisers with better visibility. Despite lowered expectations after the third-quarter results, analysts see limited downside risk, making it an attractive investment opportunity.

Currently, Pinterest shares are trading at $29.93 , down by approximately 2.41% today, with a decrease of $0.74 . The stock has fluctuated between a low of $29.84 and a high of $30.91 during the day's trading. Over the past year, Pinterest's stock has seen a high of $45.19 and a low of $27 , indicating potential for growth towards the target price.

Pinterest's market capitalization is approximately $20.23 billion, with a trading volume of 3,036,159 shares. The company's recent improvements to its search and recommendation engine have further increased user engagement and optimized the platform's shopping experience. These enhancements align with Pinterest's multi-year growth and profit guidance, supporting the positive outlook from analysts.

To view the company's latest earnings release, visit

About Pinterest Inc.

Pinterest is a visual search and discovery platform where people find inspiration, curate ideas and shop products-all in a positive place online. Headquartered in San Francisco, Pinterest launched in 2010 and has over half a billion monthly active users worldwide. For more information, visit the company's website at .

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN