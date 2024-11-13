CIFF Stands In Solidarity With Palestinian, Lebanese People: Festival's Chief

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Daily News Egypt has interviewed Hussein Fahmy, the veteran Egyptian and president of the Cairo International Festival (CIFF), to learn about this year's edition of the CIFF and his insights on the festival's role in the local film industry. Fahmy delved into the festival's commitment to highlighting significant Arab issues and fostering a deeper understanding of the region's cultural narratives. He shared insights on the festival's solidarity with the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples, emphasizing CIFF's role in addressing pressing Arab concerns on a global stage. He also discussed the exciting future of cinema in Egypt, detailing plans to utilize the country's new cities as venues for upcoming cinematic events. Moreover, he expressed a passionate dedication to restoring and preserving Egypt's rich cinematic heritage, ensuring that it continues to resonate with audiences worldwide.





This year's edition of the festival has encountered significant challenges, particularly following the postponement of last year's event. What are the key difficulties faced in this edition?

This year has presented numerous obstacles, especially as last year's postponement heavily impacted Palestinian communities. We skillfully navigated logistical hurdles, reorganizing travel and accommodations while expertly coordinating with jurors and the International Federation of Film Producers Associations.

Now that the festival is in full swing, we have rebuilt from the ground up, establishing new juries and selecting outstanding films. Our objective is clear: to present an exceptional edition that showcases the industry's resilience and underscores the critical importance of cultural dialogue.





How have budget and financial circumstances created obstacles?

Regarding budget and financial circumstances, these challenges are a well-known issue for film festivals worldwide, affecting cultural institutions everywhere. Conversations with colleagues and festival directors from various regions have highlighted that we all face similar hurdles. However, what distinguishes us is our proactive approach: we operate within a robust dual framework that effectively combines support from both public and private sectors, bolstered by sponsorships and governmental assistance.

This year, we have successfully regained our sponsors' trust, and government support continues to provide the essential resources necessary for the festival's success. I am proud to confirm that our financial situation is solid. The budget remains steady, and we have achieved remarkable operational efficiency. Our partners, many of whom are based in Egypt, demonstrate our unwavering commitment to fostering the local industry.

Noteworthy is our collaboration with“Fresh,” a completely Egyptian company, in addition to returning partners like“Spiro Spathis” and Banque Misr, a significant contributor to Egyptian cinema known for establishing Studio Misr. Collaborations with EgyptAir and the Tourism Promotion Authority, as well as accommodating our guests at the Sofitel Hotel, further strengthen this year's festival foundation.

These strategic partnerships have allowed us to launch the festival smoothly, despite various challenges. It's also important to emphasize that we have taken a strong stance by boycotting any company or entity listed on the boycott list, as our support for the Palestinian cause is a fundamental principle-no obstacle will change that. The decision to defer last year's festival was made as a sign of solidarity with the Palestinian people, and hosting this year's event only strengthens our commitment to this cause. During my attendance at international festivals like Berlin and Venice, I noticed an emphasis on political issues such as the war in Ukraine. For us at the Cairo International Film Festival, it is equally important to bring attention to our own urgent matters, particularly the Palestinian and Lebanese causes, which we prioritize.















How has the collaboration and collective effort of the festival's leadership influenced its direction during these challenging times?

Collaboration and teamwork have been essential to the growth and success of the Cairo International Film Festival, particularly during these trying times. The festival occupies a prominent position within the global film industry, and upholding the high standards that have garnered us international acclaim remains a primary focus. Our dedication to excellence is not merely a guiding principle; it is fundamental to our mission, bringing our team together in pursuit of a common goal.

Throughout the years, I have cultivated a unique vision for the festival-one that pushes boundaries and enhances the cultural landscape. Achieving this vision has demanded commitment, innovation, and, above all, collaboration. This year, with a newly formed team, I have observed an exceptional spirit of unity. This solidarity has enabled us to tackle and overcome the obstacles we have encountered. The collective strength and alignment within our team have not only ensured the festival's continued success but have also positioned us for future accomplishments. Together, we are reinforcing our shared values and striving for an even more promising future for the Cairo International Film Festival.





What do you consider to be the most notable features of this year's edition?

This year's program features a rich and impactful array of films, but what distinguishes it is our profound emphasis on the Palestinian cause, prominently showcased through Palestinian cinema. We recognize the transformative potential of art, particularly film, to shed light on the narratives and challenges faced by marginalized communities. Each film serves as a compelling reflection of the strength and dreams of its people. Additionally, we are placing a strong focus on Lebanese cinema, further amplifying voices from the region that deserve global recognition.

Our festival transcends mere film appreciation; it serves as a vital platform for meaningful conversations and solidarity. We are providing filmmakers from Palestine and Lebanon the chance to present their work to an international audience, enhancing their messages of hope, resistance, and resilience. At its heart, this year's festival is dedicated to promoting universal human values of justice, peace, and freedom-principles that cross borders and resonate profoundly with audiences around the world.





What are the festival's goals this year for enhancing support for emerging filmmakers, students, and professionals in the cinema industry?

Having served as the director of the Cairo International Film Festival from 1998 to 2001 and returning in 2022, I am committed to nurturing young filmmakers and students. My own journey at the Film Institute highlighted the significance of accessible cinema, and I aim to create similar opportunities today. During my previous tenure, I arranged special screenings and provided discounted tickets to ensure that students could experience global cinema.

The festival acts as a conduit for cultural exchange, enabling young filmmakers and enthusiasts to delve into diverse narratives that often transcend mainstream offerings. This year, we are reinforcing our dedication by expanding the Cairo Industry Days and revitalizing the Cairo Industry Market, which has been inactive for several years, thereby transforming the festival into a more vibrant player in the global film arena.

Additionally, we are strengthening our ties to Egypt's cinematic heritage by restoring classic films, facilitated by our collaboration with the Holding Company for Cultural & Cinematic Investment and The Egyptian Media Production City. This year, we have successfully restored ten iconic films and are in the process of restoring twelve more, complete with subtitles to enhance accessibility for international audiences. By emphasizing both the future and the historical aspects of cinema, the Cairo International Film Festival promotes global collaboration, supports emerging talent, and honors our rich cinematic legacy.

What objectives are driving the expansion of the festival's screenings beyond the Opera House and Cairo Downtown?

Traditionally, our screenings have taken place at the Opera House in the center of Cairo. However, this year marks a significant shift as we venture into new residential areas on the outskirts of the city, including 6th of October City and New Cairo, in collaboration with Vox Cinemas. This expansion is both exciting and essential. As Cairo continues to evolve, the central district is no longer the primary hub for many residents, particularly those in these emerging neighborhoods. By bringing the festival to these locations, we are welcoming a broader and more diverse audience that may have had limited access in the past. This initiative helps us eliminate geographical barriers and ensures that the enchantment of the Cairo International Film Festival reaches those eager to experience global cinema. Ultimately, our goal is to enhance inclusivity and provide a rich cultural experience for everyone, regardless of their location.





Do you believe that the growing influence of both Arab and international media is important for revitalizing the festival's global reputation?

The attention that the Cairo International Film Festival has received from both Arab and international media this year is truly impressive. We are witnessing extensive coverage from various Arab nations, complemented by a robust presence of international journalists. In addition to traditional media, we have enhanced our collaborations with prominent outlets such as Forbes USA, Variety, Screen Daily, and Film Verdict. Notable platforms like“Watch It” and“Shahid” have also expressed considerable interest, further broadening the festival's visibility. I am excited about this surge in media engagement and anticipate its continued growth.

The Cairo International Film Festival is experiencing a significant resurgence. The hiatus we took last year allowed us to reflect and realign our goals. It feels like a rejuvenating new beginning. This year's edition is poised not only to signify our return but also to help the festival reclaim its esteemed position on the global stage. I encourage audiences to participate in this thrilling edition, which features a diverse and engaging film lineup, important events, and opportunities to connect with filmmakers and stars. In 2022, we achieved remarkable ticket sales, attracting over 45,000 attendees. This year, our goal is to exceed that figure and reach an even broader audience worldwide.