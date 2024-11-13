Cloud-Scale Unified SAN, NAS, And S3 Object Storage With Air-Gapped And Immutable Ransomware Protection

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CASTRO VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- StoneFly , Inc. (isci), a leading provider of enterprise storage, hyperconverged, backup and disaster recovery, cloud, and AI storage solutions, has introduced FlexStor ScaleHATM - a cloud-scale data center infrastructure configuration for StoneFly's Unified Scale Out (USO) SAN, NAS, and S3 object storage solution with integrated Air-Gapped Vault ® and immutability.

Built to provide disaggregated and flexible deployment options, scalability, performance, and security, FlexStor ScaleHA allows enterprises to custom-design unified block, file, and object storage infrastructure to fit specific performance, capacity, and budget needs.

FlexStor ScaleHATM - Cloud-Scale Unified Storage Center Architecture

The FlexStor ScaleHA configuration is tailored for businesses seeking secure, high performance and flexible storage infrastructure with enterprise-grade features.

By leveraging the FlexStor ScaleHA architecture, enterprises can now deploy a unified SAN, NAS, and S3 object storage solution that offers seamless scalability, ransomware-proof storage, and enhanced performance across all storage types.

The architecture consists of the following components:

1, or more, Scalable Controller Directors – each with active/active storage virtualization engine and SAN, NAS, and S3 object storage support

2.2x 10, 20, 40, 100, 400 Gbps network support

3.8, 12, 16, 24, 36, and 60-bay single, dual, or scale out appliances – as many as 12, 16, 24, 36, 60, and 108-bay storage expansion units – up to 256 drive support per node.

Each appliance node can be customized for the following role:

.Unified storage appliance – Turnkey SAN, NAS, and S3 object storage solution with integrated ransomware protection, security, optimization, and management.

.Air-Gapped Vault® and immutable storage – Isolated ransomware-proof target storage that cannot be edited, overwritten, or deleted.

.Always On-Air® Gapped storage appliance – Built for hot-tier, these appliances are isolated, but still running, and attached only for read/write jobs.

.Immutable FileLock – File storage repositories/appliances that cannot be edited, deleted, or overwritten.

.Immutable S3 object storage – S3 object storage repositories/appliances that cannot be edited, deleted or overwritten.

Advantages of FlexStor ScaleHA

The StoneFly FlexStor ScaleHA architecture delivers powerful benefits for MSPs and large organizations seeking ransomware-proof scalable, and high-performance unified storage:

Scalable Modular DesignFlexStor ScaleHA allows users to build a tailored unified storage infrastructure, scaling storage and performance independently without forklift ProtectionIntegrated with air-gapped and immutable storage, FlexStor ScaleHA provides isolated environments for mission-critical data, protecting against ransomware and unauthorized Availability and ReliabilityDual active/active RAID controllers ensure for hardware node-level flexible redundancy, and erasure coding across nodes, for continuous data availability with automated failover and failback, minimizing Storage OptionsSupports SAN, NAS, S3 object storage, and unified storage within a single platform, enabling hot, cold, and archive-tier ScalabilityFlexible storage configurations reduce initial costs, allowing for gradual scaling and lowering total cost of ownership Management and Real-Time MonitoringThe graphical interface provides real-time insights into resource usage through a single pane of glass, simplifying management and reducing operational overhead.

Availability

The StoneFly FlexStor ScaleHA configuration is now available for StoneFly USO storage appliances . For more details, visit

About StoneFly, Inc.

StoneFly, Inc. is a leading provider of enterprise-grade storage, hyperconverged, and backup and disaster recovery solutions. With over two decades of experience, StoneFly offers innovative, scalable, and reliable data management solutions that simplify enterprise workloads and provide seamless protection and accessibility for mission-critical data. Learn more at .

