Krack’D Snacks Introduces New Keto-Friendly And Vegan Delights For The Holidays

IRVINE, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krack'd Snacks, a leader in the candy industry, is enhancing the world of treats with its commitment to creating low-sugar, nutritious candies that cater to a variety of dietary preferences. Known for their innovation in producing small-batch, handmade sweets, Krack'd Snacks ensures that each treat meets high dietary standards, including being keto-friendly, vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free, and suitable for diabetics.

As the company continues to expand its product line, it proudly introduces its latest keto snack offerings just in time for the holidays. These include the Mylk Chocolate Peanut Butter Caramel Crunch and Mylk Chocolate Aloha Caramel, along with a Vegan Whyte Chocolate Pumpkin Spice PB Caramel Crunch. Staying true to its mission, these new products maintain all the dietary accommodations of being vegan, dairy-free, keto-friendly, gluten-free, and diabetic-friendly.

Krack'd Snacks has also garnered praise for its best-selling Keto Chocolate Treats, such as the Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Caramel Crunch-a healthier twist on the classic Butterfinger bar, using natural peanut butter and a toffee-like texture for that satisfying crunch.





Additionally, the Dark Chocolate Aloha Caramel offers a delightful nod to Samoas Girl Scout Cookies, featuring sugar-free ingredients, soft coconut caramel, and almonds for a combined chewy and crunchy experience.





Moreover, the recently launched protein cookies have already become customer favorites. Options like the Soft Baked Snickerdoodle Protein Cookie, Soft Baked Whyte Chocolate Macadamia Protein Cookie, and Soft Baked Peanut Butta Protein Cookie cater to those seeking high-protein, gluten-free, and low-sugar options for on-the-go snacking without the typical aftertaste or unwanted textures often found in similar products.





At Krack'd Snacks, the focus is on simplicity and quality. The company takes pride in using minimally processed ingredients, avoiding artificial additives, and sourcing all-natural, organic elements. By working directly with suppliers and avoiding outsourced manufacturing, Krack'd Snacks ensures that every ingredient is carefully selected to meet their clean label standards.





Today, Krack'd Snacks not only aims to support the healthy eating habits of its customers but also endeavors to assist anyone looking to reduce sugar intake. By offering decadent snacks without guilt, Krack'd Snacks continues to be a way for healthier choices in a market flooded with sugary alternatives. For more information visit their website at:









About Krack'd Snacks

Krack'd Snacks is a specialty candy company dedicated to crafting indulgent, guilt-free treats for everyone, no matter their dietary needs. Founded on the belief that great taste and health can go hand in hand, Krack'd Snacks produces low-sugar, nutrient-rich confections that are keto-friendly, vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free, and suitable for diabetics. By focusing on high-quality, all-natural ingredients and small-batch, handmade processes, Krack'd Snacks delivers satisfying, premium treats without artificial additives. With a commitment to quality and transparency, Krack'd Snacks brings joy to mindful snackers seeking healthier options without compromising flavor.





