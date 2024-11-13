PKL Season 11: Guman Singh Stars As Gujarat Giants Return To Winning Ways Against Bengal Warriorz

(MENAFN- IANS) Noida, Nov 13 (IANS) An impeccable performance by Guman Singh helped the Gujarat Giants end their seven-match losing streak by securing a massive 47-28 win over the Bengal Warriorz in a Season 11 match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) at the Noida Indoor here on Wednesday.

Guman's 17 points, coupled with High 5s from Himanshu and Jitender Yadav, ensured a massive win that will do wonders for the confidence of Mehar Singh's team as it hopes to gain momentum in the second leg of PKL.

Gujarat Giants, led by their star raider Guman Singh, made a very impressive start in the match. He bagged a quick four raid points, and this set the stage as the Gujarat Giants eventually inflicted the first All Out on the Bengal Warriorz five minutes into the first half.

This start was well-maintained by the Gujarat Giants as the game progressed, while the Bengal Warriorz relied on their young raider Nitin Kumar.

Guman looked unstoppable, getting Nitesh Kumar and Mayur Kadam in a do-or-die raid. This move effectively reduced the Bengal Warriorz to just one player, as Nitin was then successfully tackled by Himanshu to inflict the second All Out on the Bengal Warriorz with three minutes left in the first half. Led by Guman Singh, who completed a well-earned Super 10, the Gujarat Giants took an 11-point lead at the end of the first 20 minutes as the score read 24-13.

It was a similar show as the second half started, with Himanshu joining the party for the Gujarat Giants. He completed his High 5 after getting Arjun Rathi off the mat, while Parteek Dahiya inflicted a third All-Out on the Bengal Warriorz, with a raid that dismissed Vishwas S. and Nitesh Kumar.

Jitender Yadav's High 5 came after an unsuccessful raid by Vishwas S., giving the Gujarat Giants a comfortable 20-point lead heading into the final phase of the match. For every point, the Bengal Warriorz scored, the Gujarat Giants had an answer. Nitin Kumar completed his Super 10, but he was the only player who performed for the Bengal Warriorz, who went to on lose by 19 points.