J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery Annual Custom Bourbon Is Back For Gift Giving

Customizable bourbon from J. Mattingly 1845 is back for the holidays

Send a One-of-a-Kind Gift of a One-of-a-Kind Bourbon

FRANKFORT, Ky., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery is bringing back its annual ultimate bourbon gift experience with its customizable bourbon just in time for the holidays.

Create your own bottle with J. Mattingly 1845's double-stavedTM bourbon or rye. Choose your wax colors for the bottle's seal. Then dream up your bottle's name.

The J. Mattingly 1845 elves will hand bottle it to your custom specifications and have it shipped to your gift recipient's door in time for all your holiday celebrations and gift giving.



Having achieved a score of "96" from one of the topmost whiskey critics in the world,

J. Mattingly 1845's double-staved bourbon and rye whiskey is created using a proprietary method that adds additional charred oak staves to each barrel at just the right moment in its aging cycle to coax out extra flavor.

These custom bottles are made using the same double-staved process, resulting in the same superior taste that whiskey reviewers are praising with descriptions such as "a real bourbon-lovers bourbon" and "thoroughly original and highly flavorful."



"The custom bourbon bottles from J. Mattingly 1845 truly are a one-of-a-kind gift that any bourbon lover will treasure," said Harry Richart IV, president of J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery.

"Whether you order online and have us hand bottle for you, or come to the distillery and blend your own bottle in person with our team of expert blenders, either experience is one no one will forget."



J. Mattingly 1845 Bourbon and its custom bourbon creation experience are available online at jmattingly1845

and in person at its Distillery in Frankfort, KY.

Gift cards are also available online for the custom bourbon experience and make the perfect present for that hard-to-buy-for bourbon connoisseur or for corporate gifts. Prices for the online bottles start at $155 for a 750 mL bottle.

For a limited time, order two or more bottles and the shipping is free. Shipping is available to 46 U.S. States.



About J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery



The Mattingly family has been synonymous with distilling in Kentucky for more than two centuries, having a hand in the development of at least nine separate distilleries in the Commonwealth.



In 2010 Jeff

Mattingly took up the family mantle and started his own craft bourbon business.

Today, Jeff's son Cameron has joined the team as Vice President of Production, continuing the legacy into the latest generation for J. Mattingly Distillery 1845 in Frankfort, Kentucky. Together father and son offer their proprietary double-stavingTM process as well as a custom bourbon blending experience unparalleled in the spirits industry, available on-site in Frankfort or online at .

Media Contact:

Amy Preske

Booze PR

[email protected]



SOURCE J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery

