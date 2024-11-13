Inspīr Embassy Row Unveils Distinguished Team Of Senior Living Experts, Poised To Deliver Exceptional Care And Luxury Experience

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Inspīr Embassy Row, Washington D.C.'s newest luxury senior living community, today announced its leadership team of distinguished professionals who will drive the community's commitment to excellence in senior care, hospitality, and lifestyle programming. This accomplished team brings together expertise from healthcare, hospitality, and senior living to deliver on Inspīr's vision of elevating the senior living experience in the nation's capital.

"We've assembled an exceptional team whose collective experience and dedication to innovative senior care will set a new standard for luxury senior living in Washington, D.C.," said Shane Herlet, Co-CEO of Maplewood Senior Living and Inspīr. "Each leader brings unique expertise that aligns perfectly with our mission to provide an unparalleled living experience that combines world-class amenities with comprehensive, personalized care."

The leadership team includes:

Timothy Cox, General Manager

With over 30 years of experience in senior living, hospice, and healthcare management, Cox brings comprehensive expertise in quality improvement and innovative programming to Inspīr Embassy Row. His background in hospice and palliative care services uniquely positions him to oversee the community's integrated care model and holistic wellness approach.

Jennifer Howell, Director of Integrated Care

A seasoned healthcare professional with extensive experience in nursing leadership, Howell will oversee the community's comprehensive care programs. With over 25 years of experience in senior care environments, she brings valuable expertise in developing and implementing personalized care plans that evolve with residents' needs.

Shakeitau Mitchell, Memory Care Director

As a Certified Dementia Practitioner with extensive experience in memory care programming, Mitchell will lead Inspīr's Oceana memory care program. Her background in developing engaging programs and maintaining strong family relationships will ensure exceptional support for residents with memory care needs.

Olivia Horseman, Director of Residence Experience

Bringing her distinctive background in international education and cultural programming, Horseman will curate the community's dynamic array of enriching experiences. Her global perspective elevates our signature collection of cultural events, scholarly discussions, and immersive social gatherings, further enhancing the sophisticated lifestyle that defines Inspīr.

Richard McCreadie, Executive Chef

Chef McCreadie, former chef at Jockey Club at Embassy Row, is an award-winning chef with more than 20 years of international experience. McCreadie will lead the culinary program at Inspīr Embassy Row, bringing fine dining expertise to create exceptional dining experiences with nutritious, seasonal ingredients at the forefront.

Shaun Toomey, Director of Strategic Partnership

With over a decade of experience in healthcare partnerships and strategic development, Toomey brings proven expertise in cultivating relationships that enhance both resident care and lifestyle opportunities. Under his leadership, residents will benefit from seamless access to specialized medical services, exclusive cultural experiences, and meaningful community engagement opportunities.

Laurie Thomas, Executive Director of Sales

Having played an instrumental role in the opening of Inspīr Carnegie Hill, our flagship Manhattan location, Thomas brings extensive experience in luxury senior living. As a trusted advisor, she excels in helping future residents and their families discover the distinctive advantages of the Inspīr lifestyle.

Holland Soucy, Leasing Director

Soucy has more than 20 years of sales experience and a specialized focus in luxury senior living. Her understanding of discerning clients makes her an ideal guide for prospective residents. She will work closely with prospective residents and their families to find their perfect home within the community, ensuring a smooth transition to life at Inspīr Embassy Row.

This leadership team will oversee all aspects of resident life. Their collective expertise ensures that each resident receives personalized attention and care while enjoying the community's luxury amenities and engaging lifestyle. The teams' integrated approach to care and services will support Inspīr's signature programs while maintaining the highest standards in luxury senior living.

For more information about Inspīr Embassy Row or to schedule a tour of our model apartments, please contact the Leasing Team at 202-293-2100 or [email protected] .

About Inspīr

Inspīr Modern Senior Living is a brand under Maplewood Senior Living focused on offering luxury senior living residences in major metropolitan or destination locations. The Inspīr brand is the convergence of luxury accommodations, exceptional hospitality, cutting-edge technology, whole-person wellness and best-in-class care. Inspīr's first community was built in Manhattan's Upper East Side and its second is under construction in Washington D.C.'s prestigious Embassy Row neighborhood. For more information, please visit

