Health Systems In Developed World Can Learn A Lot From Qatar: Executive Chair Of WISH

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Executive Chair of WISH Lord Darzi of Denham, highlighted the strength of the State of Qatar's health system in and its many successes, expecting that innovations and improvements, progress and success will continue at the global level in the field of health.

In his speech at the opening of the World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH 2024), Lord Darzi said that health systems in the developed world can learn a lot from Qatar, especially after it expanded its of health facilities, implemented a system of healthy cities across the country, and worked to improve and maintain patient records, noting that the State of Qatar's response to the COVID-19 pandemic led to the lowest mortality rates in the world, making it a good model for how to deal with future pandemics, especially in terms of decision-making.



QF's WISH Summit sheds light on protecting healthcare in conflict zones Sheikha Moza attends opening of Qatar Foundation's WISH 2024 Summit

Read Also

He also spoke of challenges faced by those working to provide care during armed conflict: "War is a healthcare catastrophe. There can never be any justification for targeting healthcare personnel or infrastructure - it is purely and simply wrong. We must stand together to condemn such actions and honor those who courageously continue to provide care in the most appalling conditions."

The Executive Chair of WISH said that this year's focus in healthcare will be on strengthening relationships between healthcare professionals and patients, improving women's health by focusing on cancer prevention, combating tuberculosis among refugees and migrants, and improving healthcare provision for the elderly. He highlighted the report prepared by the conference on antimicrobial resistance to ensure the effectiveness of antibiotics for future generations and work to develop innovative solutions to combat antimicrobial resistance worldwide.

Reflecting on the summit theme of conflict, equity, and resilience, Dr. Christos Christou, President of Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said he was gravely concerned that attacks on healthcare facilities and workers have become the "new norm".

"We need to know that there is a place that is respected, and that place is a hospital. We are scrambling without basic medicines, anesthetics or antibiotics. There are many doctors in Gaza who are amputating on children without anesthetic, for example," Dr. Christou said.

When asked about the neutrality of MSF, he reiterated that the values of the organization remain consistent, and they treat all in need, but doctors "have a mandate to bear witness, to be a voice of the voiceless. Neutrality means many things, but it does not mean silence."

The summit has brought together more than 200 experts in health to discuss evidence-based ideas and practices in healthcare innovation with the aim of addressing the world's most urgent global health challenges.