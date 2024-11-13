Ukraine's National Guard Soldiers Repel Large-Scale Russian Assault On Siversk Axis

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's National Guard fighters have repelled a large-scale assault by the Russian on the Siversk axis.

Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine, Brigadier General Oleksandr Pivnenko published a respective on his Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

"One of the largest and most difficult assaults that fighters with the 3rd Svoboda Special Purpose Battalion of the National Guard's Rubizh Brigade have ever repelled," Pivnenko said.

According to him, tanks, armored vehicles, and infantry simultaneously went on the offensive along the line of contact in the Siversk sector.

"But the enemy did not succeed. The battalion's soldiers destroyed the enemy's armored vehicles without giving up any position. The occupiers suffered heavy losses," Pivnenko said.

Over the past 24 hours, along the entire front line, National Guard soldiers destroyed eight tanks, five IFVs, seven vehicles, eight artillery systems, and three ammunition depots.

National Guard fighters repelled 16 assaults in the Pokrovsk, Toretsk, and Kupiansk sectors.