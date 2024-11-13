Russia Deploys Most Capable Units To Revive Assaults In Kursk Region - Military

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Due to a high casualty toll, the Russian command is pulling to Kursk region the 76th Airborne Assault Division for strengthening assault operations.

That's according to the acting communications chief at the 82nd Bukovyna Brigade, Viktor Kravtsov, Ukrinform reports.

“To some extent, the enemy focuses its efforts on Kursk region, pulling more new units here. It is known that in connection with casualties among marines and airborne assault troops, Russia's 76th Airborne-Assault Division was deployed there to revive the offensive and assault capabilities. And the enemy still aims to dislodge us from the area as soon as possible. We remain on the defensive,” Kravtsov said.

He added that the enemy is accumulating equipment in this frontline sector, while Ukrainian troops keep destroying it.



“In fact, the Russians amass military equipment, but only the day before yesterday, 35 or 37 units of their equipment were destroyed. So, our brigade performs tactically correct and a large number of equipment has already been destroyed,” the spokesman added.

Asked how the fighting in Kursk region now influences the situation at the Ukrainian frontlines, Kravtsov said it unloads the enemy's pressure in the east.

“Watching the course of hostilities both in the east and north of our country, we can conclude that the Russian army throws the most capable and most prepared units toward Kursk region. And I think that they are easing pressure a bit on the eastern direction,” the spokesman said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, since November 7, the enemy began a large-scale wave of assaults on Ukraine's positions in Kursk region.

