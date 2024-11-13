Kuwaiti-Chinese Ties Built On Strong Foundation -- Information Minister

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 13 (KUNA) -- of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi underlined the strong Kuwaiti-Chinese ties.

The minister made the statement while representing the Prime Minister Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, in the opening of the on "Distance and Close Relations: Silk road connects two worlds", organized by Dar Al-Athar Al-Islamiyyah in Yarmouk Cultural Center on Wednesday, in cooperation with the Chinese Embassy in Kuwait.

The minister said that the Kuwaiti-Chinese relations are built on strong and steady foundation, noting the visit of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to China in September 2023, where the two sides signed memorandums of understanding in different fields.

The conference is part of Kuwait's commitment to preserve its heritage and culture, and a representation of the plan of the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters (NCCAL) in promoting knowledge and supporting intellectual creativity, he added.

On his part, Chinese Ambassador to Kuwait Zhang Jianwei affirmed that his country is eager to enhance cultural exchange with the world, as part of the Chinese President's Global Civilization Initiative, which calls on the world to develop dialogue and promote tolerance and sharing knowledge between nations.

He hailed the role of Dar Al-Athar Al-Islamiyyah in boosting cultural exchange between the two countries, as the center has a wide collection of valuable chinese artefacts.

Meanwhile, acting assistant secretary general for Islamic monuments at the dar Sheikha Dr Al-Anoud Al-Sabah said that Dar Al-Athar plays a great role in presenting Kuwait's cultural and heritage side around the world, since its establishment in 1983, as part of the seventh article of Kuwait vision 2035 on preserving and supporting the country's culture and heritage.

She underlined the importance of Al-Sabah collection of Islamic and pre-Islamic objects, which will be presented soon. The collection is a story of cultural closeness and history connecting the two worlds since the Tang Dynasty age through the Silk Road, until our current time.

The conference included seminars on trade affairs between the Gulf and China, Arab writers documents on China and future travels across the Silk Road.

The event was attended by general supervisor of Dar Al-Athar Sheikha Hessa Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, NCCAL Secretary General Dr Mohammad Al-Jassar and a number of senior officials in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the China Cultural Center in Kuwait and ambassadors. (end)

