Kuwait Stresses Importance Of Int'l Efforts To Protect Disabled People's Rights

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Nov 13 (KUNA) -- Assistant Foreign for Human Rights Affairs, Ambassador Sheikha Jawaher stressed on Wednesday the importance of international cooperation to safeguard the rights of people with disabilities, in light of current global challenges.

In a statement KUNA, Sheikha Jawaher highlighted the need to remember and support this "marginalized group amid wars, natural disasters, and climate change."

This statement came during the opening of the regional preparatory for the 2025 Global Disability Summit for the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia, which will be held in Berlin.

Sheikha Jawaher emphasized the need to keep pace with advancements in at the level of rights of persons with disability, particularly in artificial intelligence and sustainable solutions that promote social inclusion and equality, and reaffirmed Kuwait's commitment to protecting these particular rights.

Kuwait Ambassador to Jordan Hamad Al-Marri echoed Sheikha Jawaher's sentiments, emphasizing Kuwait's dedication to protecting the rights of people with special needs since ratifying the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in 2013.

Ambassador Al-Marri noted Kuwait's focus on empowering people with special challenges to lead independent lives by ensuring access to opportunities and services that enable full participation in society.

Sheikha Jawaher and Acting Deputy Chief for Medical, Psychological and Social Services, Dr. Khalifa Al-Haila, are set to participate in the conference. (end)

