ICF Defines Coaching Best Practices For AI Applications

Emerging AI Tools Will Make Coaching More Accessible Than Ever -

LEXINGTON, Ky., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Coaching Federation (ICF) released today its Artificial Intelligence (AI) Coaching Framework and Standards , which outline the growing presence of AI in the coaching profession, its role in enhancing coaching's accessibility, and guidelines to ensure best practices for the profession are upheld as developers create applications with coaching features.

"Emerging AI tools are informing elements of virtually every industry, and coaching is no exception. As we explore its possibilities, ICF is committed to embracing its possibilities as well as maintaining the highest standards of coaching competencies," said ICF CEO Magdalena Nowicka Mook. "We are optimistic that this technology will help to make coaching more impactful and accessible than ever."

The standards identify a number of benefits to incorporating AI into the coaching process including making coaching available 24/7/52; relieving coaches of more menial tasks so they can focus their efforts on the most important challenges with their clients; and equipping coaches within organizations to permeate more of the organization and advancing the adoption of coaching skills with leaders and managers.

The resources also offer important standards for AI developers in prioritizing ethical standards and best practices when developing new coaching tools. For users, the standards offer assurance of the quality of their investment and experience.

In addition to the standards, ICF also released two additional resources: Examples

and Questions Stakeholders Should Ask .

"AI technology is already being implemented in conjunction with traditional coaching, and it is increasingly important that coaches have a guide for leveraging its value to their practice, and for developers who are leading their designs," said ICF VP of Research and Data Science Joel DiGirolamo. "When applied thoughtfully in alignment with best practices, AI can be powerful in its capacity to advance the reach and impact of coaching."

The standards and its supplementary resources were created by an interdisciplinary ICF work group that drew together professionals with expertise in technology, coaching, and standards development.

The standards and supplementary resources are now available on the ICF website for download.

About the International Coaching Federation

About the International Coaching Federation

The International Coaching Federation (ICF) is the world's largest organization leading the global advancement of the coaching profession and fostering coaching's role as an integral part of a thriving society. Founded in 1995, its 50,000-plus members located in more than 160 countries and territories work toward common goals of enhancing awareness of coaching and upholding the integrity of the profession through lifelong learning and upholding the highest ethical standards. Through the work of its six unique family organizations, ICF empowers professional coaches, coaching clients, organizations, communities, and the world through coaching. Learn more at coachingfederation.









