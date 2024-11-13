ABHA ID Cards Simplify Treatment Process At Hospitals, Dhanbad Beneficiaries Share Details

(MENAFN- IANS) Ranchi, Nov 13 (IANS) If the Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (PMJAY) has revolutionized the country's healthcare landscape by providing insurance of Rs 5 lakh to poor families, another initiative – ABHA cards prove to be another landmark initiative in easing up the entire medical procedure.

The Ayushman Bharat Health Account - ABHA (Health ID) cards, issued under the Ayushman Yojana is making hospital visits and treatments easier as patients have to no longer stand in queues for treatment at hospitals and it has made their health records digital, which can be easily accessible on their mobile phone.

When a patient visits the hospital with their ABHA ID, the doctor can access their complete medical history by simply entering the ID into the hospital's computer system. This allows healthcare providers to offer more efficient and informed care.

A couple of patients from Dhanbad shared their experience on the benefits of ABHA cards and expressed happiness over it as this would not only save their time but also relieve them of the burden of keeping the hard copies of health records.

Chandan Kumar, who works at a public hospital in Jharkhand's Dhanbad talking to IANS remarked, "This is a digital initiative by the government through which patients won't have to stand in queues for treatment. The process can be done through an app that generates the ABHA ID, which can also be used to register the entire family."

A resident, Jyoti, remarked, "This app will save our time and help us meet the doctor on time. The PM's scheme is turning out to be very helpful for us. I would like to extend my gratitude to PM Modi."

With ABHA IDs, there will be no need for patients to carry consultation slips again and again during treatment through ABHA cards. A unique 14-digit Abha ID card will be made for each person, which will contain the complete medical history of the person, which will make it easier during treatment in the hospital.

The ABHA Card, launched under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, is a 14-digit unique code designed to centralise and digitise individuals' medical records. While this card provides digital access to personal health records, it is different from the Ayushman Card, which is intended for free treatment and has specific eligibility criteria. The ABHA Card is yet anther step towards government's vision for a robust health ecosystem.