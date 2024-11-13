FA Set To Hand Spurs Midfielder Bentancur Seven-Game Ban For Racist Remark: Report

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) Tottenham Hotspur and Uruguayan midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur is set to be handed a seven-game ban on counts of racism for alleged racist remarks on South Korea by the Association.

While on Uruguayan TV in June, Bentancur had talked about his Spurs club captain Son and made a distasteful joke about how 'all South Koreans look the same.' As per a report by the Daily Mail UK, the Football Association, who had previously announced they were investigating the incident will be handing Bentancur a seven-game ban.

The FA said the 27-year-old Uruguay international had been "charged with an alleged breach of FA rule E3 for misconduct in relation to a media interview".

"It's alleged that the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words and/or brought into disrepute," said a statement from English football's governing body.

Following the incident, Rodrigo had taken to social media and posted a public apology to his captain.

"Sony brother! I apologise to you for what happened, it was just a very bad joke! You know [that] I love you and I would never disrespect you or hurt you or anyone else! I love you brother!,” rad the post.

The Spurs captain also replied to Bentancur's apology in an interview in June.

" I've spoken to Lolo. He made a mistake, he knows this and has apologised. Lolo would not mean to ever intentionally say something offensive. We are brothers and nothing has changed at all. "We're past this, we're united, and we will be back together in pre-season to fight for our club as one,” said Son.