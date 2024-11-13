Palestinian authority braces to consult Arab nations on US strategy

(MENAFN) A Palestinian official announced on Tuesday that the Palestinian Authority is preparing to engage in consultations with various Arab countries to develop a coordinated strategy for addressing the current and incoming U.S. administrations. Hussein al-Sheikh, the secretary-general of the executive committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, shared this plan in a statement to Palestine TV, emphasizing the importance of collaboration with Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, and other Arab nations to establish a unified vision for the future.



Al-Sheikh outlined a two-phase approach, beginning with the first phase, which will extend until January 20, 2025, when U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is set to assume office. During this period, the current U.S. administration is expected to focus on efforts aimed at bringing an end to the ongoing conflict in Palestine and Lebanon, with a significant push to recognize Palestinian statehood, according to al-Sheikh. He noted that this phase would be pivotal for shaping the future of Palestinian aspirations in relation to the U.S. government’s actions.



The second phase, after the Republican Party assumes power, will be marked by a shift in strategy. Al-Sheikh emphasized that the Palestinian Authority, in collaboration with its Arab partners, aims to develop a comprehensive political approach concerning both the Gaza Strip and the broader Palestinian cause. This stage will focus on creating a cohesive response to the changing dynamics in U.S. policy, with the objective of safeguarding Palestinian interests during the transition of power in Washington.



Al-Sheikh also expressed hope that this collaboration would lead to the formulation of a joint Arab position to present as a unified initiative to both the U.S. and the broader international community. He stressed the urgency of this process, aiming to have the strategy finalized soon to ensure that the Palestinian cause is effectively represented and addressed in global discussions. The consultations with Arab states are seen as a crucial step in crafting a unified and strategic response to the challenges ahead.

