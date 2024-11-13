Kid`s games leader issues apology for porn site link

(MENAFN) Mattel has issued an apology after some of its new "Wicked" doll packaging mistakenly directed customers to a pornographic website instead of the intended official movie page. The error occurred on the boxes of dolls from the collection tied to the upcoming adaptation of *Wicked*, starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. Instead of linking to the official site, the URL printed on the packaging led to Wicked Pictures, an adult film site.



In a statement, Mattel confirmed that the incorrect URL was included on toys sold primarily in the U.S. and apologized for the mix-up. The company advised parents to disregard the link, stating it was not suitable for children. They also suggested that customers who had already purchased the dolls either discard the packaging or obscure the faulty web address.



Social media users quickly pointed out the blunder, sharing photos of the boxes online. Some retailers, including Amazon, Target, and Mattel's own store, appeared to have pulled the dolls from sale, though it remains unclear if the company removed unsold inventory from shelves. Meanwhile, the mix-up has inadvertently increased traffic to Wicked Pictures, a company known for producing parody adult films, including spoofs of superhero franchises.

MENAFN13112024000045015687ID1108881351