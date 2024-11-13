(MENAFN) Russia has sharply criticized former UK Prime after he suggested that Britain may need to deploy to Ukraine if US President-elect Donald cuts support for Kiev. In an interview with GB News, Johnson warned that the UK might have to intervene if certain figures in Trump's inner circle, whom he described as holding "wrong" views on the matter, succeed in curtailing assistance to Ukraine. He argued that the UK would be obligated to send troops to help defend Ukraine.



Russian Foreign spokeswoman Maria Zakharova responded by accusing Johnson of continuing to provoke Moscow even after leaving office, calling his actions part of a long-standing pattern of incitement. Zakharova also criticized Johnson for his role in pushing the West's sanctions against Russia and his personal involvement in preventing peace talks between Moscow and Kiev. She claimed Johnson played a key role in persuading Ukrainian officials to withdraw from negotiations with Russia during the early stages of the conflict, a move that Russian officials argue contributed to the prolongation of the war.



Johnson, who resigned as prime minister in September 2022 amid scandals, has remained a strong supporter of Ukraine, making several visits to the country. He has denied claims that he derailed peace talks, labeling such accusations as false.



The Russian government has consistently opposed the involvement of NATO countries in Ukraine, and Russian officials have warned of dire consequences for any foreign troops entering the conflict.

