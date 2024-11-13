Elon Musk gets selected for White House position

(MENAFN) President-elect Donald has appointed business magnates Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to head a newly created Department of Efficiency (DOGE) in his second term. Trump announced the move on Tuesday, emphasizing that the duo would work to reduce government bureaucracy, eliminate unnecessary regulations, cut wasteful spending, and overhaul agencies.



Musk, in a statement, suggested that their efforts would create “shockwaves” within the system, particularly among those involved in government waste. He likened the initiative to the Manhattan Project, a reference to the WWII-era program that developed the first atomic bomb. While the specific roles of Musk and Ramaswamy within DOGE remain unclear, Musk will lead the department, with Ramaswamy working alongside him.



Trump had previously promised in September to appoint Musk to a commission aimed at auditing and reforming the federal government. Musk, a vocal supporter of Trump, had campaigned for him during the 2024 election, and after the announcement, he posted on social media, declaring that their mission was not a "threat to democracy" but a "threat to BUREAUCRACY." Ramaswamy, who briefly ran for the Republican nomination before endorsing Trump, will also play a key role in the new initiative.

