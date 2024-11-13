Trump’s landslide victory sparks mixed reactions worldwide

(MENAFN) Donald Trump’s landslide victory has sparked mixed reactions worldwide, with liberal circles in the US and Europe expressing alarm, while many Middle Eastern countries see it as a potential opportunity for peace and stability. Ahead of his return to the White House, has vowed to end the Gaza conflict, secure the release of 101 hostages, cease hostilities in Lebanon, and address Iran’s regional influence.



However, achieving these goals will not be straightforward. Bahrain-based analyst Abdullah Al-Junaid points out that Israeli Prime will demand significant concessions from Trump, such as revisiting West Bank annexation or securing new security arrangements for Israel in Gaza and Lebanon, in exchange for ending Israel's ongoing military campaigns.



In his first term, Trump proposed the “Deal of the Century,” a peace plan that aimed to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, though it was rejected by Palestinians and parts of Israel. With Trump’s return, there's speculation the plan might be revived, along with efforts to expand Israel’s diplomatic ties with Arab nations, particularly Saudi Arabia.



However, Al-Junaid argues that a resolution may be challenging, as Israel is currently unwilling to meet Saudi Arabia's core demand for a two-state solution, and Netanyahu is unlikely to be pressured into making significant compromises. Political analyst Mohammed Marandi from Tehran also shares concerns about the difficulty of broadening peace agreements to include other Arab and Muslim nations without addressing the region's broader issues.

MENAFN13112024000045015687ID1108881236