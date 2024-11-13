Attack on Maccabi Tel Aviv fans in Amsterdam gets utilized by Israeli government, media to reinforce victimhood narrative

(MENAFN) The recent attack on Maccabi Tel Aviv fans in Amsterdam has been used by the Israeli and to reinforce a victimhood narrative. Meanwhile, Israel’s ongoing ethnic cleansing campaign in northern Gaza, resulting in the deaths of tens of thousands of civilians—mainly women, children, and the elderly—has received varying levels of approval within Israeli society. This approval ranges from indifference to outright support, with some even expressing frustration that more deaths haven't occurred.



Some of the Maccabi fans were seen endorsing the ethnic cleansing and violence in Gaza, which led to violent reprisals from Muslims in Amsterdam who support the Palestinian cause. Meanwhile, Palestinians in the West Bank continue to resist Israeli occupation, apartheid, and settler violence. Despite Hamas being militarily defeated in Gaza, the Israeli military’s actions are more about territorial expansion, with efforts focused on evacuating northern Gaza to make way for annexation and settlement.



While this situation is widely known globally, it is largely ignored by many in Israel. The country’s media, tightly aligned with the government, perpetuates the narrative of Jews as victims of anti-Semitic violence, often using incidents like the Amsterdam attack to support claims of a global anti-Semitic conspiracy. Media outlets, including those with limited criticism like Channels 11, 12, and 13, continue to spread this narrative, framing the violence as evidence of baseless global hatred of Jews.

MENAFN13112024000045015687ID1108880968