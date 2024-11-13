Palestinian Ministry of Education, Higher Education in Ramallah reports staggering toll from Israeli aggression since October 7, 2023

(MENAFN) The Palestinian of Education and Higher Education in Ramallah has reported a staggering toll from Israeli aggression since October 7, 2023. More than 12,000 Palestinians have lost their lives, and 19,000 students, including both schoolchildren and university students, have been wounded across the Gaza Strip and West Bank.



In Gaza, the death toll has reached 11,249, with 17,335 students injured. In the West Bank, 80 people have been killed, 479 injured, and 237 school students detained by Israeli forces.



The university-level impact is also severe, with 697 Gaza university students killed and 1,523 injured. In the West Bank, 35 university students have died, and 130 have been injured. Additionally, 229 university students in the West Bank have been arrested during the conflict.



The ministry also reported that 88,000 students have been prevented from continuing their university education, while 700,000 schoolchildren in Gaza have been unable to attend classes. In terms of educational staff, 444 Gaza educators have been killed, and 2,491 injured, while 117 university staff members were killed and 1,221 injured. In the West Bank, 3 school staff members were killed, 17 injured, and 144 arrested, with 9 university staff detained.



The war has also caused extensive damage to educational infrastructure. In Gaza, 77 schools have been completely destroyed, 171 severely damaged, and 126 public schools and 65 UNRWA schools have been bombed or vandalized. In the West Bank, 91 schools and 7 universities have been raided and damaged.



The scale of violence and destruction has left more than 146,000 Palestinians dead or injured, with a large portion being women and children, and tens of thousands more reported missing. The ongoing humanitarian crisis, characterized by widespread famine and destruction, ranks among the worst in modern history.



At the same time, Israeli military operations in the West Bank and East Jerusalem have intensified, leading to 780 Palestinian martyrs and over 6,300 wounded. Violence continues with deadly airstrikes in Gaza, particularly in the northern region, and attacks on key civilian sites, such as Kamal Adwan Hospital. Palestinian resistance forces have pledged to fight back with missiles and machine guns throughout northern Gaza.

