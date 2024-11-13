Secretary-General of Arab League strongly condemns inflammatory statements made by Israeli Minister Smotrich

(MENAFN) The Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, has strongly condemned the inflammatory statements made by Israeli Bezalel Smotrich regarding the extension of Israeli over the occupied West Bank. Aboul Gheit described the remarks as provocative and harmful to peace efforts.



In a statement released today, Aboul Gheit urged the international community to take firm action against this extremist rhetoric, warning that such statements could escalate tensions and trigger new waves of violence and extremism in the region.



The Arab League chief highlighted that Smotrich's comments, coming from a senior Israeli official, represent Israel's blatant disregard for international law, which deems the West Bank as occupied territory that cannot be annexed or subjected to Israeli sovereignty. He also pointed out that Israeli settlements in the West Bank are considered illegal under international law.



Aboul Gheit argued that these statements lay bare the true agenda of Israel’s extremist government, which seeks to undermine the Palestinian cause through annexation and other policies. He noted that at the recent Arab Islamic Summit in Riyadh, leaders agreed on a set of actions to challenge Israel's agenda, which they see as a direct threat to the viability of a two-state solution—a solution supported by the international community.

