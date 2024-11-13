Russian Forces Launch Combined Missile-Drone Strike On Kyiv City Authorities

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of the Russian Federation launched a combined missile-drone strike on Kyiv, marking the first attack of this kind over the last 73 days.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram , as conveyed by Ukrinform.

The enemy reportedly used air-launched missiles, ballistic missiles such as KN-23/KN-24/Iskander-M, and drones of the Shahed/Geran/Gerbera/Parodiya types for the attack.

"The air raid siren in the capital was activated at 6:30 due to the threat of UAVs coming from the eastern direction. At that time, cruise missiles were already heading towards Kyiv region. As the missiles approached Kyiv, the enemy simultaneously launched a ballistic strike on the capital. The attack concluded with another wave of drones," said Serhii Popko, Chief of the KCMA.

The Russian airstrike on Kyiv lasted over two hours. In response, Ukraine's Defense Forces managed to shoot down several cruise and ballistic missiles as well as up to a dozen enemy drones. The exact number and types of the weapons used will be detailed in the reports from the Air Force.

As of now, there have been no reports of damage or casualties in Kyiv.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, explosions were heard in Kyiv as air defense systems were intercepting the missiles and drones.