Ukrainian Forces Intercept Four Missiles, 37 Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 10:00 on Wednesday, November 13, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have shot down two Kh-101 missiles, two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, and 37 strike drones.

According to Ukrinform, the Air Force of the of Ukraine reported this on Telegram .

The enemy attack on Ukraine started at 15:00 on November 12 and lasted all through the night and morning, November 13. Various types of missiles, guided aerial bombs, and strike drones were used.

In total, the air surveillance troops detected 96 aerial threats (excluding guided aerial bombs):

Two S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles launched from Russia's Kursk region targeting Sumy region.

Two Kh-101 cruise missiles launched by Russia's Tu-95MS strategic bombers, with launch sites over the Caspian Sea.

Two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles launched from Russia's Voronezh region.

90 strike drones, including Shahed-type UAVs and other unidentified drones, launched from Russia's Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Orel regions.

The aerial attacks were countered by anti-aircraft missile forces, aviation, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Ukrainian Defense Forces.

"As of 10:00, confirmed interceptions include two Kh-101 cruise missiles, two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, and 37 enemy UAVs over Kyiv, Poltava, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Cherkasy, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, and Kirovohrad regions," the Air Force reported.

A total of 47 enemy drones were lost from radar in various regions across Ukraine, with two UAVs exiting the Ukrainian airspace towards Belarus and Russia. Two more drones remain airborne, and combat operations against them are ongoing.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Russian forces conducted a combined missile and drone strike on Kyiv, marking the first such attack in 73 days.