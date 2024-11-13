World Leaders' Climate Summit Winds Up, Kuwait Amir's Rep. Participating
BAKU, Nov 13 (KUNA) -- The final day of the World Leaders Climate Action Summit (WLCAS) kicked off in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Wednesday, with the participation of Representative of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the crown prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.
Climate challenges are on the top of the agenda as participants seek to develop effective strategies to address global warming.
The summit is considered the highest-level event of the 29th conference of the Parties on Climate Change (COP29) taking place in Baku, Azerbaijan from 11 to 22 November 2024.
The conference aims at boosting cooperation at the global level to take tangible measures in fighting climatic change and attain objectives of the Paris Climate Agreement. (end)
