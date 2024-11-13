Pentagon Confirms Houthi Missile And Drone Attacks On US Warships

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) On Tuesday, a U.S. Department of Defense spokesperson confirmed that two American warships were targeted by eight drones and eight anti-ship ballistic missiles in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

The Pentagon stated that the U.S. warships were unharmed and successfully intercepted the missiles.

The Houthi rebels announced on Tuesday that they had conducted two military operations against U.S. Navy ships in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea, with each operation lasting eight hours.

Yahya Saree, the Houthi military spokesperson, previously stated that in the first operation, an American aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea was targeted with several missiles and drones.

He added that in the second operation, missiles and drones were launched at two American destroyers in the Red Sea.

Since October 7, the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have been conducting attacks on international shipping lines near Yemen, claiming to target vessels they associate with Israel.

These incidents underscore the escalating tensions in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea regions, highlighting the Houthis' increasing capabilities to target international maritime assets.

The U.S. Navy's successful interception of these attacks demonstrates its preparedness and the effectiveness of its defensive measures in safeguarding vital shipping lanes.

The ongoing conflict poses significant risks to international trade and regional stability. It is imperative for the international community to address these threats through diplomatic channels and collaborative security efforts to ensure the safety of maritime navigation and the protection of global commerce.

