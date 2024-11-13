Turkish main stock exchange ends Tuesday 0.55 percent lower

(MENAFN) Türkiye's benchmark stock index, the BIST 100, ended the day at 9,226.86 points on Tuesday, marking a 0.55 percent decrease from the previous close. The had opened at 9,253.94 points but dropped by 49.92 points throughout the session. Despite the decline, the total transaction volume on Borsa Istanbul reached 85 billion liras, or approximately USD2.46 billion, indicating significant market activity and investor engagement even amid the downturn.



In the commodities market, gold prices stood at USD2,609.70 per ounce, while Brent crude oil traded at about USD72.36 per barrel as of 6:30 p.m. local time (1530 GMT). These commodity prices remain relatively stable, with gold maintaining its value and oil prices holding steady despite global economic uncertainties.



Meanwhile, in the foreign exchange market, the Turkish lira showed fluctuations against major currencies. The US dollar was trading at 34.366 liras, the euro at 36.4973 liras, and the British pound at 43.8943 liras. These exchange rates reflect the ongoing challenges faced by the Turkish currency, which continues to experience pressure amidst broader economic factors.



Overall, despite the drop in the stock index, the trading volume and the relatively stable commodity prices indicate that Türkiye's markets remain active. The fluctuations in exchange rates and stock prices reflect the broader economic environment, characterized by both volatility and resilience.

