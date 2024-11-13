Qatar Discusses Its Fourth National Report Under Universal Periodic Review Mechanism

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar discussed its fourth report under the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) mechanism of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

HE Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Office and other international organizations in Geneva Dr. Hend bint Abdulrahman Al Muftah chaired the State of Qatar's delegation to the discussion. Members of the delegation were representatives of the Standing National Committee for the Preparation of Universal Periodic Review Reports, as well as the ministries of Foreign Affairs, Interior, Social Development and Family, Labor, Public Health, Justice, Culture, Sports and Youth, Education and Higher Education, Environment and Climate Change, Municipality, Transportation, and Communications and Information Technology. The delegation also consisted of representatives from the Supreme Judiciary Council, the Public Prosecution, and the National Committee for Women, Children, the Elderly and Persons with Disabilities.

In her remarks during the discussion, HE Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Office and other international organizations in Geneva Dr. Hend bint Abdulrahman Al Muftah stated that human rights in the State of Qatar have become a steadfast strategic choice guiding both state and societal actions, stressing that awareness of the need to respect human rights and to provide all necessary guarantees for its protection has become a key element in building the state of institutions and supporting good governance. This commitment is upheld while preserving Qatars civilizational identity and cultural and religious uniqueness, within a secure society that enjoys well-being and development.

Her Excellency explained that Qatar's commitment to promoting and protecting human rights stems from Islam and the Arab and Islamic culture and identity which highly values human dignity and upholds equal rights for all people. She emphasized that Qatar's keenness on human rights is grounded in national principles, foremost among them its Constitution and Qatar National Vision 2030, along with previous national development strategies which have recently culminated in the launch of the Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030 which aims to achieve seven key outcomes: sustainable economic growth, financial sustainability, a future-ready workforce, a cohesive society, a high quality of life, environmental sustainability, and exceptional government institutions.

Her Excellency highlighted Qatars efforts in promoting and protecting human rights through enacting legislation, adopting measures, policies, and strategies, strengthening international cooperation, engaging with international human rights mechanisms, and investing in training, capacity building and awareness-raising.

She also addressed recent developments related to providing quality education at both national and international levels, healthcare, and advancing the rights of women, children, the elderly, and persons with disabilities, along with the significant reforms Qatar has implemented to enhance the rights of migrant workers.

Her Excellency pointed out Qatars role in international development and humanitarian cooperation, and its efforts to assist countries, particularly developing countries, in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. She also highlighted Qatars contributions to supporting stability and promoting international peace and security, through hosting negotiations and engaging in mediation between conflicting parties in countries experiencing armed conflicts.

HE Dr. Hend Al Muftah noted that Qatar's recent election to a new term on the Human Rights Council for the 2025-2027 period will contribute to supporting its efforts to improve human rights conditions, and enhance its role in supporting the Councils work to promote global respect for all human rights values and principles.

Members of Qatars delegation to the review addressed topics related to their areas of expertise, and responded to the questions submitted in advance by several member states.

A total of 118 countries participated in the discussion, offering their observations and recommendations, with the majority commending Qatar's efforts in fulfilling its human rights obligations during the review period.

MENAFN13112024000067011011ID1108880287