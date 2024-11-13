Missing You Underneath The Mistletoe By Dionya Marie Is On Its Way To A Third Consecutive Adult Contemporary Top 20 Spot

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Available on YouTube and all major streaming services

'Mistletoe' is rapidly becoming an Independent Artist success story by repeated inclusion on charts dominated by major artists

- Dionya MarieNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / --“Missing You Underneath the Mistletoe” by Dionya Marie is back for another climb on the holiday music charts. Last year the song peaked at #4 on the HOT A/C Recurrents chart, lifting Dionya to #2 among independent artists on that chart. It is available on all major streaming platforms per her label Billeegee Productions. It combines a timeless melody with a familiar theme of how much we miss our distant loved ones at Christmas, but with a special twist. The song is accompanied by an award-winning official music video on YouTube .Dionya's vocals are reminiscent of Karen Carpenter,“Several years ago I did a tribute show as Karen Carpenter in Las Vegas. I studied Karen's unique vocal stylings, so especially when I sing holiday songs it naturally comes out.”, said Dionya.“Missing You Underneath the Mistletoe” was produced by Grammy nominated producer/mixer Mark Needham (Imagine Dragons, Dolly Parton, Chris Isaak), and recorded in the studios of Kent Wells Productions in Nashville under the direction of Grammy nominated producer Kent Wells (Dolly Parton), who also makes a cameo vocal appearance in the song.'Missing You Underneath the Mistletoe' on Spotify:'Mistletoe' Official Music Video on YouTube:Connect with Dionya Marie on all her social media and streaming platforms via her Linktr: .

Missing You Underneath the Mistletoe official music video

