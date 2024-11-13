Amiri Decree Appoints Three Experienced Members At PISS Board

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 12 (KUNA) -- An Amir Decree was issued on Tuesday appointing three experienced members at the board of directors of the Public Institutions for Social Security (PISS) for three years.

The Decree No. 189 of 2024 includes Khaled Yusuf Ibrahim Al-Hajri, Suleiman Dawood Suleiman Al-Ghoneim and Abdullah Osama Fahad Al-Jarallah.

The Decree's second article asks of Finance to implement the decree from the date issuance at the official gazette.

In this context, a cabinet decree No. 1338 of 2024 was issued appointing six experienced representatives of bodies at the PISS' board of directors for three years.

The new representatives are Mohammad Mubarak Mohammad Al-Ammari, Feras Adel Yusuf Al-Shahin, Khaled Amer Al-Ajmi, Mohammad Abdulmohsen Suleiman Al-Ahmad, Abdulaziz Matter Al-Azmi and Talal Khaled Al-Nisf. (end)

