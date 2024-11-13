Rebud Healing Garden By Jingling Zheng Wins Bronze In A' Graphics, Illustration And Visual Communication Design Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rebud Healing Garden

Jingling Zheng's Innovative Branding Identity for Rebud Healing Garden Recognized with Esteemed A' Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized competition in the field of graphic design, has announced Rebud Healing Garden by Jingling Zheng as a Bronze winner in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional creativity, technical excellence, and positive impact of Zheng's branding identity for the inclusive botanical garden.Rebud Healing Garden's award-winning branding identity resonates strongly with the Graphic industry's focus on creating meaningful, impactful designs that foster well-being and social connection. By crafting a visual language that embodies the garden's core values of mindfulness, compassion, and resilience, Zheng's work exemplifies the power of design to support mental health and build inclusive communities, aligning with the industry's growing emphasis on design for social good.Zheng's branding identity for Rebud Healing Garden stands out for its thoughtful symbolism and cohesive visual narrative. The heart-shaped flower cradled by leaf-like palms in the logo elegantly conveys the garden's nurturing essence, while the soothing green and gentle off-white color palette creates a calming, restorative atmosphere. The design's scalability across various applications, from tickets to promotional materials, ensures a consistent, immersive brand experience that encourages visitor engagement and preservation.This Bronze A' Design Award serves as a testament to Jingling Zheng's skill in crafting compelling, purpose-driven branding identities. The recognition is poised to inspire her future projects, driving further innovation in leveraging design to support mental well-being and foster inclusive spaces. As Rebud Healing Garden's branding identity gains global acclaim, it sets a powerful example for the Graphic industry, showcasing the vital role of design in cultivating compassion and resilience in our communities.About Jingling ZhengJingling Zheng is a multidisciplinary designer who deftly combines her expertise in branding, illustration, social media design, and UI/UX to create impactful projects that spark positive change. As a passionate feminist, Zheng harnesses the power of design to challenge stereotypes, raise thought-provoking questions, and foster a more inclusive world. Her work seamlessly blends creativity with activism, resulting in visually stunning and socially conscious designs that contribute to mental well-being and promote compassion in society.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity and practicality. This prestigious designation is granted to designs that showcase the designer's dedication, skill, and ability to develop innovative solutions that enhance people's lives. Bronze winners are acknowledged for their professional execution, attention to detail, and potential to positively influence industry standards. The rigorous selection process, involving blind peer review by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria, ensures that only the most deserving projects receive this distinguished honor.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an esteemed international design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across diverse industries. With a mission to create a better world through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. The rigorous evaluation process, conducted by a world-class jury of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, ensures that winning entries exemplify exceptional creativity, technical excellence, and social relevance. Now in its 16th year, the A' Design Award continues to inspire and celebrate groundbreaking designs that shape our future.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

Makpal Bayetova

A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL

+39 031 497 2900

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.