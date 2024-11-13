Murder Of Writer Vakulenko: Investigators Preparing Charges Against Third Suspect

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the case of the murder of children's writer Volodymyr Vakulenko during the of Izium district in Kharkiv region, investigators are preparing charges against a third suspect - member of the so-called LPR forces with the call sign Akademik, who is considered a co-perpetrator of the crime.

This was stated by Serhii Bolvinov, head of the Investigation Department of the National in Kharkiv region, in an interview with Ukrinform .

“The group of LPR (Luhansk People's Republic) was subordinated to a Russian unit, and thus, they were accountable to it. There were four of them: cases against two are already in court, and recently we identified the third individual with the call sign Akademik. We have now confirmed his identity, and the charge against him is currently undergoing the approval process,” Bolvinov said.

According to Bolvinov, the investigation will continue to uncover all the circumstances of the murder.

“Based on testimonies from people who lived under occupation, we established that a Russian army colonel brought four LPR militants to the village (Kapytolivka – ed.) and appointed one of them as the leader, telling the locals: 'Obey him.' We know that he gave them orders and was responsible for them. We have also identified this military officer, and we have all his personal details. We are currently seeking evidence to determine whether this colonel was involved in the murder or if he gave oral or written orders to kill. The investigation is ongoing, and we will continue until we establish the full picture of what happened, identifying all the command levels above this colonel,” Bolvinov emphasized.

As previously reported, police suspect LPR militants with the call signs Lev and Udod of murdering Vakulenko and three other civilians in Kapytolivka. Their cases are currently being heard in court.

In the spring, the organization Truth Hounds published an investigation concluding that Russian military personnel and/or security service operatives were likely involved in the crime, with the militants acting on orders or with the support of Russian forces.

One piece of evidence under investigation is a video from a Russian Telegram channel, published on April 3, 2022. It shows three individuals in Russian military uniforms removing a civilian with a covered face from a Tiger armored vehicle at an unspecified location. The detained person's height, build, and clothing match Vakulenko's description.

Law enforcement agencies are analyzing this video, and an expert examination is currently underway.