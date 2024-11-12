PRIVACY ALERT: Forth And Centrex Under Investigation For Data Breach Of Over 1.5 Million Consumers' Records

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert

Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach impacting the private personal information of over 1.5 million consumers' records held by Set Forth, Inc., an Illinois-based debt-relief administrator.

Forth provides administration services to consumers enrolled in debt-relief programs, including for those enrolled by its business partners, such as Centrex, Inc.

On or about November 8, 2024, Forth notified consumers that a threat breached its systems and accessed information relating to its customers, their spouses, co-applicants, and dependents. Although the data breach occurred on May 21, 2024, Forth did not notify consumers until approximately six months later, which may have violated state and federal laws.

Forth recently informed patients that the following private information may have been stolen in the breach: names, addresses, dates of birth, and Social Security numbers.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft, financial fraud, and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to the company's cybersecurity practices.

If you received notification of this data breach from Forth, Centrex, or an identity protection service and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us

today or visit our website at

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe

represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

