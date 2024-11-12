(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Dan Sharp, Managing Partner of Simply Driven Search, Featured in The Paper of Wabash County, Simply Driven Opens Office in Wabash

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Simply Driven cut the ribbon on its new Wabash office during a brief ceremony on Friday, Oct. 25.

“As our local employers seek out new and innovative ways to attract and retain quality tal­ent, having a part­ner like Simply Driven Workforce Solutions in Wabash County will be a great asset,” Tenille Zartman, president and CEO of Grow Wabash County, said in a press release.

The firm, which started in 2013, offi­cially opened the doors of their new office located down­town at 56 W. Market St., Wabash.

Members of the Grow Wabash Team, executive director of Downtown Wabash Kristen Petruniw, representative for the mayor, Dan Sharp of Simply Driven, and mem­bers of the public were all present for the celebration.

Zartman said in pre-ribbon-cutting comments on Friday that Wabash County“has had record-breaking business invest­ment for two years in a row now. And our labor force par­ticipation rate is up. We're predicted to grow almost 300 jobs in the next two years. So your work is very impor­tant to me. I am very thrilled to have all of you guys here with us in Wabash County, and really appreci­ate you having a physical space.”

Sharp, during an interview, said“So Simply Driven, we're an executive search and a con­tract workforce solutions company. We do job place­ments for individu­als that are looking to fill with local employers – or even employers across the country.

“So we do in the fields of account­ing, finance, human resources, administration, automation, engi­neering, IT, and legal. And then, also, we do the con­tract business as well – which that's primarily this office here work with a lot of local manufacturers, whether it's entry level positions, supervisors, even all the way up to the CFO.”

Sharp said that he couldn't be hap­pier to be back in Wabash, and that he admires how the town“has been just all about communi­ty.”

