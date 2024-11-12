Russians Hit Communities Near Zaporizhzhia, Apartment Building Damaged

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Tuesday evening, Russian attacked two districts of the Zaporizhzhia region, damaging a multi-story building.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, wrote this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“After 20:00, the enemy struck the Zaporizhzhia and Vasylivka districts six times. No casualties were reported,” he wrote.

In one of the settlements, a multi-story building was damaged.

The overall extent of the damage caused by the strikes is currently being investigated, Fedorov added.

As reported, residents of some districts of Zaporizhzhia heard explosions amid an air raid alert. Later, the regional governor informed about the attack on settlements in the region and added that several floors in a multi-story building were destroyed.