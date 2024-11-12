Trump Picks Mike Waltz For Nat'l Security Advisor

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 12 (KUNA) -- US President-elect Donald said Tuesday he selected Rep. Mike Waltz, of Florida, to serve as national security adviser in his administration.

Col. Waltz, a member of the Party and former governor of Florida, is a decorated member of the Green Berets - the Army's Special Forces, who served for 27 years.

His appointment as national security adviser during Trump's second term doesn't require approval from the US Senate. (end)

