Trump Picks Mike Waltz For Nat'l Security Advisor
Date
11/12/2024 7:10:07 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
WASHINGTON, Nov 12 (KUNA) -- US President-elect Donald trump said Tuesday he selected Rep. Mike Waltz, of Florida, to serve as national security adviser in his administration.
Col. Waltz, a member of the Republican Party and former governor of Florida, is a decorated member of the Green Berets - the Army's Special Forces, who served for 27 years.
His appointment as national security adviser during Trump's second term doesn't require approval from the US Senate. (end)
asj
